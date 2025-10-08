Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Aaron Pierre's shares a shower selfie in nothing but a towel & has the gays dripping

How can one man be this hot?!

Aaron Pierre

Aaron Pierre

Loredana Sangiuliano/Shutterstock
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerOctober 08 2025 / 7:00 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

Actor Aaron Pierre is about to make his debut as a superhero, and he certainly has the physique for it!

Pierre made the whole internet drool today when he showed off a wall of muscle in nothing but a towel. The steamy photo quickly went viral on social media, where people couldn’t help but lust after the hunky actor.

The 31-year-old star is best known for his roles in Mufasa: The Lion King, Rebel Ridge, and The Morning Show, but his role as John Stewart in James Gunn’s upcoming Green Lantern film Lanterns is likely to make him a household name.

But clearly it won’t just be his acting skills that will have people tuning in, it’ll be fans dying to see Pierre in a skintight superhero suit.

aaron pierrecelebritiesphotothirst trapviral

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Aaron Pierre
Celebrities

Aaron Pierre's shares a shower selfie in nothing but a towel & has the gays dripping

Kelly Clarkson KATSEYE and Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers
Culture

15 most iconic lesbian pop culture moments in 2025 so far

Miss Piggy photographed over an illustrated outline of Times Square in New York City
Entertainment

Magic in the making: Miss Piggy is officially going to Broadway

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC