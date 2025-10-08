Aaron Pierre's shares a shower selfie in nothing but a towel & has the gays dripping

Actor Aaron Pierre is about to make his debut as a superhero, and he certainly has the physique for it!
Pierre made the whole internet drool today when he showed off a wall of muscle in nothing but a towel. The steamy photo quickly went viral on social media, where people couldn’t help but lust after the hunky actor.
The 31-year-old star is best known for his roles in Mufasa: The Lion King, Rebel Ridge, and The Morning Show, but his role as John Stewart in James Gunn’s upcoming Green Lantern film Lanterns is likely to make him a household name.
But clearly it won’t just be his acting skills that will have people tuning in, it’ll be fans dying to see Pierre in a skintight superhero suit.