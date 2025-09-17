Monét X Change announces engagement to Andy Short: 'Locked in'

Monét X Change just got engaged!

The Drag Race All Stars winner and co-host of Sibling Rivalry proposed to long-term boyfriend Andy Short and announced the news with a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday.

The post featured a carousel of photos from the engagement, captioned, “Locked in.”

A photo of Monét kissing Short on the cheek with her hand on his chest starts off the series of adorable photos that also includes multiple shots of the two men kissing and Monét being lifted into the air by Short as the newly minted fiancées are surrounded by sunflowers.