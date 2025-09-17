Monét X Change announces engagement to Andy Short: 'Locked in'

Monét X Change just got engaged!
The Drag Race All Stars winner and co-host of Sibling Rivalry proposed to long-term boyfriend Andy Short and announced the news with a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday.
The post featured a carousel of photos from the engagement, captioned, “Locked in.”
A photo of Monét kissing Short on the cheek with her hand on his chest starts off the series of adorable photos that also includes multiple shots of the two men kissing and Monét being lifted into the air by Short as the newly minted fiancées are surrounded by sunflowers.
Monét’s Drag Race family were some of the first to congratulate the happy couple on their exciting news.
Season 13 queen Denali wrote, “omggg congrats monet!!”
RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage commented, ”OMG CONGRATS!!!!!”
“yaaaasssssss!!!! Congrats,” season 16 competitor Morphine Love Dion added, while All Stars 10 star Kerri Colby wrote, “Yessssss” with a heart eyes emoji.
Monét and Short first announced they were dating in 2020 and have been photographed together ever since, including at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in March 2025.
Monét is best known for being a Drag Race alum, where she competed on Drag Race season 10, took home the crown alongside Trinity the Tuck on All Stars 4, and placed runner-up on the all-winners season of All Stars, but she also cohosts two podcasts, Sibling Rivalry with Bob the Drag Queen and the solo podcast Monét Talks.
