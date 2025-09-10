Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Watch Jenna Ortega & Gwendoline Christie get flirty in 'Wednesday' interview, while lesbians swoon

Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie

Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie attend Netflix's "Wednesday" ATAS Official Event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on April 29, 2023.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerSeptember 10 2025 / 3:45 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

Jenna Ortega has heart eyes for her Wednesday co-star Gwendoline Christie.

During the press tour for the second season of the hit Netflix show, Ortega and Christie sat down to answer fan questions and get a little flirty with each other.

Christie read the question: “How does Wednesday deal with having Weems as a spirit guide and discovering that they are related?”

“The ‘related’ quality is maybe annoying, but also kind of makes sense,” Ortega answered, before going on to say that Christie’s character, Larissa Weems, helps Wednesday during a “such a confusing time.”

Christie recalled that on her first day back on set, she was nervous to get started and found herself looking for Ortega, who had no idea that Christie was going to be there because — season one Spoiler Alert — her character dies at the end of the first season.

“I looked up and your face was at the window, and you had such a look of joy,” she said. "You ran around and hugged me that I nearly cried.”

Ortega can be seen smiling as she listens to the story, and when Christie ends by saying, “It made me believe maybe love is real.”

Ortega looks Christie up and down and jokingly shouts, “Cut the cameras!”

We get it, we’d like to be alone with Gwendoline Christie too.

While the show is unlikely to ever see the two becoming romantically involved, the fans can still dream!

netflixnetflix seriesgwendoline christiejenna ortegawednesdaywednesday season 2

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie
Celebrities

Watch Jenna Ortega & Gwendoline Christie get flirty in 'Wednesday' interview, while lesbians swoon

Brooke Eden
Celebrities

Lesbian country star Brooke Eden legally adopts son in sweet video that's sure to make you smile

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC