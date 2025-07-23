 
Zac & Dylan Efron continue to drive the gays wild, now with a steamy round of shirtless golf

Turns out whacking clubs and golf carts are all it takes to get us going

Efron brothers drop a 16-second shirtless golf tease and fans swing straight into thirst mode

Zac and Dylan Efron go golfing

Andrew J. Stillman
July 23 2025 / 2:35 PM
Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.
The Efron brothers know exactly who their audience is — it's us, the gays — and we're hooked.

A few weeks ago, Zac (High School Musical) and Dylan (The Traitors) sent the internet wild when Dylan posted a video “describing summer in one word” that included the boys swimming around shirtless and enjoying a lake day.

Now, they’ve taken it up a notch with a collab post together, getting us interested in something we would otherwise care nothing about: golf.

That’s it.

That’s the post.

Just a 16-second clip of the Efrons whacking around golf clubs, driving around in golf carts, captioned “Sticks.”

Oh, and all while completely shirtless and looking far too attractive to be traipsing around the golf course.

Naturally, the internet lost its mind as soon as the video dropped.

From being concerned over how many times they watch the video to begging to be in an Efron sandwich, social media’s thirst for the brothers has officially exceeded the Supernatural Sam and Dean levels.

Under the Instagram post, some comments were more wholesome, like the woman who said it “just feels right” to see the two of them on a golf cart again.

Others, on the other hand, casually mentioned the, ahem effect, the golf video had on them, and their solo habits.

Apart from the thirst comments, the song attached to the clip had some mixed reactions, with most people thinking it should have been Zac’s “Bet On It” from High School Musical.

However, both Instagram and TikTok credit the audio as original, with TikTok saying it’s from Dylan. I merely point that out in wonder if Zac isn’t the only Efron to sing, and also if Dylan’s about to drop some other talent on us…

Anyway, let’s hope these two aren’t done sharing their summer together yet and keep our fingers crossed they’ll keep us hydrated along the way.

