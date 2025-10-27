The 14 best costumes from the 'I hate gay Halloween' meme in 2025 (so far)

Skip to content
Spooky season is upon us — the time when queer people positively shine. And with our love for Halloween comes our infamous love as a people for extremelyhallow niche costumes.

While the heteros might be out there pulling together costumes you could just as easily buy off the rack at the nearest Bed Bath & Beyond-turned-Spirit Halloween, the LGBTQ+ crowd isn't satisfied with a look unless it's put together with the blood, sweat, and tears spent poring over years of memes, obsessing over extremely minor film & TV characters, and memorizing every iconic moment from awards shows and interviews with our faves. At the end of the day, gay Halloween isn't a success unless you have to start explaining it to more people than not as soon as you step foot outside of a gay bar.

With that in mind, here are some of our favorite deep cut, gay Halloween-specific costumes making the rounds so far this year.

Hung Mr. Andersen from 'Inside Out'

Gay Twitter really latched onto this dude, so here we are.

This particular pregnant praying mantis

And they say love is dead.

The bitch in question

"I hate gay Halloween wdym youre the bitch in question." Never forget the immaculate drip.

Ben Franklin (make it animatronic)

This one's for the gay Disney adults. We see you.

The school lockers from Bottoms

Okay this one is really only for gays.

Pink Pantheress and DJ Joe

It's a vibe, okay?

Dakota Johnson and limes

I bet she doesn't even like limes.

The grandpa who ate paint

The internet has ruined us all.

Dan & Phil

The layers here are actually unmatched.

Lois Griffin

Real.

Meg Stalter ft. Diet Coke

Iconic.

A special post-it note

The older and more niche, the better for gay Halloween!

Adele at the Nottingham Hill Jamaican Carnival

We wish we could forget this one.

Tracy E. Gilchrist

Last but not least, we're extremely partial to this one — and obviously holding space for it.

Also, a bonus shout out to this spot-on 2019 poppers-era Charli XCX, which was apparently too spicy for X to allow us to embed. Gay rights!

