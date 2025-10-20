Manny MUA covers his bulge in steamy new Halloween selfie

Spooky season has officially begun!
Halloween is right around the corner and it's safe to say that the costumes this year are likely going to be the wildest they've ever been.
Thankfully, beauty influencer Manny MUA is kicking things off with a few steamy pics in his sexy Nightwing costume. With millions of views already racked up, fans are hoping the gorgeous model has a couple other Halloween outfits in the works.
While attending the celebration for National PrEP Day by MISTR at The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood, MUA dished on his health journey and why he feels so comfortable in his skin.
"As I've gotten older, I should take care of myself more. I'm not a spring chicken! I feel the most proud I've ever been in my body. I was the type that wouldn't take off my shirt in the pool. I wasn't standing in my own sexuality. Now that I am, I've really taken on a new energy," MUA tells PRIDE.
Check out the spicy photos and hilarious reactions below! To see the full interview with Manny MUA at The Abbey Food & Bar, watch the video at the top of the page.