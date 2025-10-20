Manny MUA covers his bulge in steamy new Halloween selfie

"I Like Ur Look" is another upbeat anthem that marks a brand new era for Petras. Following the release of her other two singles "Polo" and "Freak It," Petras is putting out music that feels truly genuine to her artistry today.

"I just don't really care what anyone thinks about the music! I love the music I've been making. I'm so proud of it! It's what I want to hear. It's completely detached from anything I've done before," Petras tells PRIDE.

After hitting mainstream success with her Grammy-winning single "Unholy" with Sam Smith in 2022, Petras released a slew of successful projects including Feed the Beat, Problématique, and Slut Pop Miami.

With a few radio hits now under her belt, Petras is returning to her roots by teaming up with her favorite collaborators to release unapologetic new material.

Ahead of the surprise release of "I Like Ur Look," Petras attended the celebration for National PrEP Day by MISTR at The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood and dished on the authentic material she's working on.

"I'm making music with amazing friends and having so much fun. That's the best part of it! I just want to push pop forward. I just feel like it's my time to not care about anything but what I think the future is."

The singer has always never shied away from her embracing her identity and celebrating queer culture in all of her projects. As anti-LGBTQ+ legislation continues to sweep the nation, Petras hopes her music can resonate with anyone in the gay community.

"Censorship is trying to kill everyone. Censorship is bad. Shout out Slut Pop! I'll say it however, I don't care. It's so important to talk about stuff in general. Talk about sex! Why is everyone so awkward about it? Why are you being weird?"

"I Like Ur Look" is streaming now on all platforms. To see the full interview with Kim Petras at The Abbey Food & Bar, check out the video at the top of the page.