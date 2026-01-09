Meet Grant Knoche — the sexy bisexual artist going viral for his steamy songs

Add Grant Knoche to your playlist!
The handsome singer recently dropped his latest album, Good Luck Getting Over Me, and it's safe to say that he's giving everything fans could want as an out and proud queer performer.
"It's upbeat, fun, sexy music! I've danced since I was seven. Dance is a bit element of it! I produce and write all my music. The dance really comes into the music element of it," Knoche tells PRIDE.
The star is also tapping into his inner sexy by combining steamy lyrics and impressive dance moves into his music videos and live performances.
"There's no guys doing it! We're bringing that back. We're working on it. Especially as a guy, I think it's important to channel that sexiness, empower that, and put that out in the world."
While attending last month's Out100, Knoche also shared words of wisdom to any aspiring queer artists who are hoping to embrace their own identities.
"Don't be too hard on yourself. Go at your own pace. For me, it was the best decision I've ever made. Even if it's hard at first, there will be green grass at some point. It'll work out!"
To see the full interview from the Out100, check out the video at the top of the page.