Thomas Dekker is stripping down in his sexy new photoshoots & music videos

Thomas Dekker is now in control of his career!

The actor has had a solid fanbase since his early days portraying role John Connor in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. Since then, Dekker has dabbled into all areas of the entertainment industry, including music and modeling.

Ever since he publicly came out as gay back in 2017, the star is now showing off his sexuality in all of his passion projects.

"My work tends to be a bit provocative and a bit nude. I like to shake things up a little bit! It's not always just about turning you on. It's about liberation and freedom of the body," Dekker tells PRIDE.

By showing off his body in more photoshoots and steamy music videos, the star is feeling more comfortable in his skin than ever before.

"I started acting at five years old. I basically knew I was gay in my teens and I didn't come out publicly until 30, because I was very locked in a closet by my industry."

Dekker is now getting more intimate with his fans by launching his own Patreon page. Besides sexy photoshoots, fans can also listen to his steamy new album Serpentine.

"This album is to be worked out to, have sex to it, dance naked or in your underwear in your living room late at night... it is that vibe! It was very much made in that spirit."

Serpentine is officially streaming now exclusively on Patreon. To see the full interview with Thomas Dekker, check out the video at the top of the page.