Monét X Change is clapping back at Bob The Drag Queen: 'We'll see who the real liar is'

Monét X Change is bringing the receipts!
After being murdered on The Traitors, the RuPaul's Drag Race winner is revealing her side in her feud with her Sibling Rivalry co-host Bob The Drag Queen.
The drama began after Ginger Minj appeared on Monét's podcast Monét Talks and accused Bob The Drag Queen of allegedly creating a hate campaign against her while she competed on All Stars 10.
Bob The Drag Queen created her own video as a response and refuted Minj's claims while also calling out Monét for being fake during the interview.
Now, Monét is releasing her own video breaking down Bob's claims and she's even going to provide screenshots and receipts to back up her side of the story. The video drops today on Monét's YouTube channel.
"I break down Bob's video point for point and we'll see who the real liar is! I come with actual evidence, not just talking with my fake wig on. I come with actual facts and receipts about how Bob is actually the liar," Monét tells PRIDE.
The shade is all real between the two Drag Race winners as Monét promises to not hold anything back in the tell-all video.
"I normally don't waste my time arguing with bitches who had hair transplant surgeries, but I will make an exception today and gather every one of those fake little follicles off of her head."
Although this feud is keeping fans entertained online, Monét wants to hash things out with Bob on a future All Stars season of The Traitors.
"The only real way to settle this is for Alan to finally put two queens in the castle together. Let's see how we settle it in the castle!"
Speaking of The Traitors, Monét is disappointed that she didn't last longer in the competition. After all, controversial contestant Michael Rapaport has a better track record this season.
"It's homophobic that I got murdered before Michael was out of the castle. The fact that Michael stayed longer than me is awful, but I at least lasted longer than Bob The Drag Queen."
The Traitors airs Thursday nights on Peacock. To see the full interview with Monét X Change, check out the video at the top of the page.