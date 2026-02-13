Dove Cameron is proud to be a role model for the LGBTQ+ community

Dove Cameron is waving her rainbow flag!
After coming out as bisexual in 2021, the star has proudly celebrated her queerness and championed LGBTQ+ rights in her personal and professional endeavors.
Now, Cameron is leaning into her sexy side by starring as leading lady Ciara Wyse in the highly anticipated and thrilling new series 56 Days, based on the bestselling novel.
"I was so wanting something like this! I felt like I really understood the character. I was super attracted to her. Honestly, the truth of it is that I'm 30! I took a break, and now I'm 30," Cameron tells PRIDE.
Despite anti-LGBTQ+ legislation sweeping the country, Cameron is calling on all queer people to live in their truth and stand up for themselves. The star even recalls living in fear when she initially came out, but she's now beaming with Pride more than ever before.
"To be fair, it was scary at first. I thought I was open about it, but I realized how many people didn't know or how many people grew up watching things that they felt connected with what I was in. The importance of that is building a world where people can be who they are."
Cameron is also challenging homophobic rhetoric and opposing views by spreading awareness on just how common the queer experience truly is.
"[People shouldn't] face wildly misplaced consequences from people who don't understand what it means to be a fully formed human being who isn't like them. These things are so normal! I think they're way more normal and prevalent than people think. Representing a community or someone that people can look up to is never not going to be important."
56 Days premieres Wednesday, February 18, on Prime Video. To see the full interview with Avan Jogia and Dove Cameron, check out the video at the top of the page.