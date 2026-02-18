Skip to content
USA-Canada Olympic women's hockey rivalry gets spicy with a rumored lesbian breakup

Rumors are swirling about Team USA's Caroline Harvey and Team Canada's Daryl Harvey, but were the two ever actually dating?

​Team USA's Caroline Harvey and Team Canada's Daryl Watts.

Team USA's Caroline Harvey and Team Canada's Daryl Watts.

Rebecca Villagracia/Getty Images; Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerFebruary 18 2026 / 1:58 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
The United States and Canada are going head-to-head tomorrow for the Olympic women’s hockey gold medal game, but that intense rivalry just got more heated with rumors spreading that two star players on the opposing teams just broke up.

Neither Team Canada’s Daryl Watts nor Team USA’s Caroline Harvey has come out as queer or publicly admitted they are dating, but that hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling that the rivals broke up.

Fans have speculated for a while that the pair have been secretly dating — though there is no evidence to back up this assertion — but after a TikTok Live, social media has become convinced the two ended their relationship while at the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

from Fauxmoi

An out-of-context clip of the TikTok Live with Harvey and teammate Leila Edwards is making the rounds on social media, where Edwards can be heard answering a fan question by saying, “Yes, Caroline is single.”

Is this the confirmation that Harvey and Watts were dating that fans have been waiting for? Not really. Harvey may have confirmed she’s single, but didn’t say she was newly single or give the name of the person she was previously dating.

But this hasn’t stopped fans on social media from treating the breakup as fact.

“A USA Hockey star and her Hockey Canada gf breaking up before the Gold Medal Game is levels of lesbianism once thought to be incomprehensible,” someone posted.

“Lesbian couple Daryl Watts and Caroline Harvey broke up before the gold medal game tomorrow. If Heated Rivalry fans could do anything other than whine about the Tkachuks for five minutes they’d be so interested in this,” another fan wrote.

The bottom line is that while the Live may have gotten rumors about the supposed couple swirling again, neither athlete has publicly disclosed that they are LGBTQ+.

Intense speculation about a celebrity’s sexuality is never a good idea and has forced celebrities to come out before they were ready in the past. Let's not forget what happened to actor Kit Connor. But one thing is certain, with nine confirmed out and proud players hitting the rink, this game is going to be one that sapphics don't want to miss.

caroline harveydaryl wattsdating rumorshockeyolympicsolympics 2026women's sports

Watch Now: Pride Today
