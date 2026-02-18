USA-Canada Olympic women's hockey rivalry gets spicy with a rumored lesbian breakup

The United States and Canada are going head-to-head tomorrow for the Olympic women’s hockey gold medal game, but that intense rivalry just got more heated with rumors spreading that two star players on the opposing teams just broke up.

Neither Team Canada’s Daryl Watts nor Team USA’s Caroline Harvey has come out as queer or publicly admitted they are dating, but that hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling that the rivals broke up.

Fans have speculated for a while that the pair have been secretly dating — though there is no evidence to back up this assertion — but after a TikTok Live, social media has become convinced the two ended their relationship while at the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

from Fauxmoi An out-of-context clip of the TikTok Live with Harvey and teammate Leila Edwards is making the rounds on social media, where Edwards can be heard answering a fan question by saying, “Yes, Caroline is single.” Is this the confirmation that Harvey and Watts were dating that fans have been waiting for? Not really. Harvey may have confirmed she’s single, but didn’t say she was newly single or give the name of the person she was previously dating. But this hasn’t stopped fans on social media from treating the breakup as fact.

“A USA Hockey star and her Hockey Canada gf breaking up before the Gold Medal Game is levels of lesbianism once thought to be incomprehensible,” someone posted.

“Lesbian couple Daryl Watts and Caroline Harvey broke up before the gold medal game tomorrow. If Heated Rivalry fans could do anything other than whine about the Tkachuks for five minutes they’d be so interested in this,” another fan wrote.