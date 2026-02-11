Ethan Daniel Corbett strips down in sexy full-frontal scenes on new show

A TV show set a gay nude resort? Sign us up!

Laid Bare is the steamy and campy new series that stars a sexy cast of LGBTQ+ actors as they try to solve a murder mystery while also engaging in plenty of spicy shenanigans.

Ethan Daniel Corbett stars as Alistair, one of the most unapologetic and provocative men at the resort who has no problem showing all his goods in front of his peers.

"It's been pretty exciting and a little nerve-racking having everything laid bare in front of audiences to see, but it's been a good time. I have the most full-frontal scenes out of the entire cast. It was a process to get to the point where I am now," Corbett tells PRIDE.

The queer representation on the new show goes beyond full-frontal nudity. Laid Bare also taps into the queer experience by navigating themes such as love, loss, mystery, jealousy, and comedy.

"You have to be confident with being yourself so then you can inspire others. Who you are is who you are! This is a silly comedy about ten gay men at a nude resort, but it's also more than that. It shows future generations that there is a life after coming out, which is something that's so beautiful to see."

Corbett hopes the fearless LGBTQ+ representation seen on Laid Bare can inspire anyone as they navigate their own journey of accepting their queer sexuality or identity.

"I left with more confidence after we shot this show, just because of the people that we were with and the people that we shot the show with. Everyone was just so supportive and sure of who they are. It made it okay for me to be exactly who I am. I hope audiences pull that away as well."

Laid Bare is streaming now on OUTtv. To see the full interview with Ethan Daniel Corbett, check out the video at the top of the page.