Avan Jogia strips down & bares all in sexy new thriller 56 Days

Avan Jogia can do it all!

The handsome actor has graced the big and small screens in a wide range of projects since his debut in the entertainment industry at just 14 years old.

With so many notable roles, such as Beck in Victorious, Ulysses in Now Apocalypse, and Nico in I Am Michael, the star has never shied away from playing queer or heartthrob characters throughout his career.

In fact, Jogia has served as a gay awakening for many fans around the world who've resonated with his impressive acting abilities and unapologetic support for the LGBTQ+ community.

"It's a really lovely thing to be a part of! It feels like a responsibility if I'm being perfectly honest with you, but it is really lovely. On Bisexual Visibility Day, I'm like a bi husband! It's amazing," Jogia tells PRIDE.

Now, Jogia is starring in his steamiest project yet as leading man Oliver Kennedy in the highly anticipated and thrilling new series 56 Days, based on the bestselling novel. Although he's filmed plenty of sex scenes over the years, Jogia is depicting very intense and erotic moments from the book.

"This is my second show doing a lot of sex scenes. I did a show called Now Apocalypse with Gregg Araki, which was more rompy and a little bit more campy. The gooning sex scenes... the goal was comedy. It's different than doing sex scenes where it looks real. The irony, of course, is that it's still hilarious to do. It's mostly just really goofy."

While Jogia's sex scenes with co-star Dove Cameron are undeniably spicy, the duo admits that bringing the fantasy to the small screen is just as wild as it sounds.

"You have no idea how complicated and how silly it is to make that look real. It's like a clown car! You're pulling things out from under the covers. It just keeps going! It's so crazy," Cameron adds.

56 Days premieres Wednesday, February 18, on Prime Video. To see the full interview with Avan Jogia and Dove Cameron, check out the video at the top of the page.