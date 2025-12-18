A new steamy gay rivalry movie has gays going feral

Netflix just made fans of spicy gay sports romance a huge favor by releasing 10DANCE while everyone is eagerly awaiting the next episode of Heated Rivalry.
Based on a beloved BL (Boy Love) manga by Satou Inoue, 10DANCE follows the love story between “two men consumed by the world of competitive dance — driven by passion, rivalry, jealousy, and desire,” according to Netflix.
The movie may be tame compared to the gay hockey series everyone is obsessed with right now, but fans are soaking up the sexual tension, palpable chemistry, yearning, and intense kisses that make it a must-watch.
The scene where one of the male dancers is shirtless and teaching the other one how to move his hips for a Latin dance is so sexy that fans can’t stop talking about it.
So keep scrolling to see the funniest and thirstiest reactions to the latest spicy movie the gays are obsessed with!