Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

A new steamy gay rivalry movie has gays going feral

The chemistry in Netflix's 10DANCE is driving the audience wild.

10DANCE

10DANCE

Netflix
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-Rucker December 18 2025 / 3:06 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

Netflix just made fans of spicy gay sports romance a huge favor by releasing 10DANCE while everyone is eagerly awaiting the next episode of Heated Rivalry.

Based on a beloved BL (Boy Love) manga by Satou Inoue, 10DANCE follows the love story between “two men consumed by the world of competitive dance — driven by passion, rivalry, jealousy, and desire,” according to Netflix.

The movie may be tame compared to the gay hockey series everyone is obsessed with right now, but fans are soaking up the sexual tension, palpable chemistry, yearning, and intense kisses that make it a must-watch.

The scene where one of the male dancers is shirtless and teaching the other one how to move his hips for a Latin dance is so sexy that fans can’t stop talking about it.

So keep scrolling to see the funniest and thirstiest reactions to the latest spicy movie the gays are obsessed with!

bl manga dance gay movie movie netflix romance

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Sophie Sloan, Mads Mikkelsen, and Sigourney Weaver in Dust Bunny
Movies

'Dust Bunny' is a magical, gay-helmed masterpiece you must see on the big screen

Troye Sivan at the 67th GRAMMY Awards.
Celebrities

Troye Sivan strips down in new shirtless selfie & gays are obsessed

10DANCE
Movies

A new steamy gay rivalry movie has gays going feral

Two gay men in tank tops
Love & Sex

How to get your rocks off by frotting like a pro

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC