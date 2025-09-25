In Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the gays and women won, and that feels so right

If there was ever any question that Downton Abbey was for the gals and the gays , The Grand Finale cleared that right up.

After 15 years, audiences are saying their goodbyes to the Granthams, the Crawleys, and their forever loyal and lovable staff — all of whom we’ve witnessed fall in and out of love, start families, open businesses, survive wartime, and even the sinking of the Titanic. We’ve seen their joys and pain. We have even lost a few along the way. So this final curtain bow isn’t without bittersweetness — but mostly sweet, particularly when it comes to both the women and the gays who populated the Abbey, and who, without question, won the show.

The cast agrees. Joanne Froggatt, who stars as Anna Bates, credits series creator Julian Fellowes for the portrayal and success of the show's women. “He's always been a feminist. He writes so incredibly well for women, he's always made his female characters the bosses, really,” Froggatt tells PRIDE.

Joanne Froggatt stars as Anna Bates in DOWNTON ABBEY: The Grand Finale Rory Mulvey / © 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC “Julian really leaves the women in such a modern place in this story,” adds Froggatt. “I love that Lady Mary’s... involvement and her future is not based around a marriage, as life was for women back in that time.” For Michelle Dockery, who has brought Lady Mary to life for a decade and a half, saying goodbye was challenging, but she was satisfied with where the journey took the character and how she evolved into embracing her own power. “I love that she's finally taken the reins, and she's now the lady of the house. She's running the show,” Dockery tells PRIDE. “It’s actually quite surprising where she's ended up. If you look at her in season one, she was slightly reluctant to take over, and this life she thought wasn't for her, and she was resisting that, and was a bit rebellious... but it feels right.” Its treatment of women extended across class. “Anna as well, she's a working mother,” says Froggatt. “Women at that time didn't have babies and go to work. It was unheard of. So Julian's given us these characters that are incredibly modern.”

Laura Carmichael stars as Lady Edith and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary in DOWNTON ABBEY: The Grand Finale Rory Mulvey / © 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC Indeed, each of the women in the final film are given a moment to shine and step into their power, while also having a road laid out before them for more opportunity to grow and find joy and autonomy — whether it’s Edith taking a would-be scammer to task, Mrs. Patmore exploring her sexuality for the first time, or Daisy stepping up to a new role of leadership downstairs. There’s certainly wish fulfillment here, but it’s been earned over years of watching each of these characters grow. This too can be said of the series’s once sinister, now beloved gay, Thomas Barrow (Robert James-Collier), who finally found the love and companionship he never dared to dream of with movie star Guy Dexter (Dominic West) in the second film, Downton Abbey: A New Era. This film continues that story with Thomas now living happily with Guy and working side by side with him, proudly and lovingly, in the theater. They’re joined by a new character, a playwright named Arty Froushan (Noël Coward), who is the talk of London and takes a keen interest in the Crawley family and the dynamics of their home, both upstairs and down.

(L to R) Allen Leech stars as Tom Branson, Dominic West as Guy Dexter and Robert James-Collier as Thomas Barrow in DOWNTON ABBEY: The Grand Finale Rory Mulvey / © 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC It’s classic Downton but with a wonderfully queer twist, and what makes it so beautiful is that it offers audiences a glimpse into the life that Thomas has made for himself. Not only has he found real love, but also a place and purpose of his own and, best of all, a community. As much as the staff of Downton may have come to love him downstairs when he was a footman, he never fully fit in because the chasm of his queer identity and ability to be his authentic self always stood between them. Not so now. This is queer joy. Again, to some degree, it’s also wish fulfillment — but well earned. All of which is to say that the film offers a warm and welcome respite from the darkness that fills our social media feeds and news push notifications. There’s a joy and a simple pleasure of being caught up in the nostalgia of looking back.

(L to R) Raquel Cassidy , Kevin Doyle , Sophie McShera, Phyllis Logan , Lesley Nicol, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle and Joanne Froggatt in DOWNTON ABBEY: The Grand Finale, Rory Mulvey / © 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC “It's slightly rose-tinted glasses, but I guess there's comfort in looking back on simpler times,” Kevin Doyle, who stars as butler-turned-screenwriter Joseph Molesley, tells PRIDE. “I think people yearn for a quieter life sometimes. Certainly, I do.” It’s a theme that resonates strongly throughout the film, with Paul Giamatti’s character Harold Levinson calling it out explicitly: the comfort of the past versus. the fear of the future. It speaks not only to the feeling engendered in the audience on a meta level, but serves as a bit of a warning for what would be on the horizon for these characters in real life. The film ends in 1930, just three years before Adolf Hitler would rise to power and plunge the world into one of its darkest chapters. There is something perhaps intentional but unavoidable about the similarities between the times the Crawleys are about to face — and those we face today. It’s not lost on Hugh Bonneville, who stars as Lord Grantham. “As we all know, history may not repeat itself, but it does rhyme,” he tells PRIDE. “Yes, it's very easy to see parallels today, where rights are diminished, where the rule of law becomes thrown out in the face of authoritarianism. This was in the 1930s, of course, was in Europe where universities are shut down, where the voices of intellectual curiosity are shut down, and where people are afraid to speak up, and so I think we can learn lessons from that era.”