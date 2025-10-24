Jennifer's Body director teases sequel is in the works

Fans of Jennifer's Body just got a new gift in time for the Halloween season — an update about the status of the sequel.

The possibility of a sequel to the cult classic has only come up in recent years, as it has finally, finally, finally found its audience. But its been clear that the people behind the film would be hyped to bring it back to the big screen, and it sounds like screenwriter Diablo Cody is still quietly trying to make that happen.

During a recent conversation with Deadline, Karyn Kusama, who directed the original 2009 film, mentioned that Cody is actively scripting its follow-up.

"I know she’s working on it right now, and I’m very excited to hear what comes of it," she said. "I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film. And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it."

Cody herself has previously said that she's "not done with Jennifer's Body" and would love to do a sequel if she found financing. Amanda Seyfried, who starred in the film alongside Megan Fox, blurted out her belief that the sequel was, in fact, actually going to happen during the Toronto Film Festival earlier this year.

She seemed to firm that up even further during Variety's "Actors on Actors" conversations a couple of months later, even asking Adam Brody (who also appeared in the film) if he was planning on coming back.

When he pointed out that his character — spoiler alert — died in the original movie, Seyfried replied, "But so did Megan, and I'm not doing it without her."

Kusama still being kept in the loop about the film offers hope that she would be back on board to direct. Cody is obviously scripting. Seyfried is bursting at the seams to make another movie, and there's simply no way they could do the whole thing without Fox. If we've got those four pillars of the Jennifer's Body universe, somebody needs to sacrifice a virgin to make sure the money's rolling in to make this happen ASAP.