Nicholas Galitzine & Bill Skarsgård slip into uniform for The Mosquito Bowl — here's what we know

Netflix has dropped our first behind-the-scenes look at The Mosquito Bowl, a new WWII sports drama that puts some of our favorite actors in uniform and on the football field.
What’s The Mosquito Bowl about?
The Mosquito Bowl is based on a nonfiction book of the same name from Buzz Bissinger, detailing a football game between some of the top U.S. college football players in the Marine Corps on Christmas Eve in 1944. The film centers on four of those young men as they take a brief respite from preparing for the invasion of Okinawa so that two regiments can face off against one another in a game.
"I think it was the last time these guys were allowed to be boys, allowed to do something they loved," Bissinger said upon the book's release in 2022. "For three hours – not that long – they got away from training and combat and what might happen at Okinawa. It was joy, pure joy, then back to training."
Who's starring in The Mosquito Bowl?
The adaptation will star Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, Nicholas Galitzine, and Tom Francis as the four Marines/former college football players upon whom the story centers. Brent Comer and former NFL player Pat McAfee are also set to star.
What else is there to know about The Mosquito Bowl?
Production is currently underway in Queensland, Australia, with Friday Night Lights director Peter Berg at the helm. Berg also co-wrote the script with Mark L. Smith.
"I’m thrilled to be in Queensland filming The Mosquito Bowl with some of the best crews in the world. The landscapes here are cinematic gold — perfect for bringing this story to life," Berg said. "So far, I’ve crossed paths with two kangaroos and a couple of pythons, and I’m seriously considering casting them! Huge thanks to Screen Queensland for their incredible support in helping make this production possible."