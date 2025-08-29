Nicholas Galitzine & Bill Skarsgård slip into uniform for The Mosquito Bowl — here's what we know

10 gay moments from the 'Twinless' trailer that have us sweating with anticipation Lionsgate/YouTube Months ago, Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien’s upcoming film, Twinless, set the internet ablaze after the film’s hot and heavy gay sex scene leaked following its Sundance Festival premiere in February. O’Brien stars as Roman as he navigates life without his twin brother. At a support group for twins who have lost their siblings, he encounters Dennis, played by James Sweeney, who also wrote and directed the movie. As Roman and Dennis get to know each other, they “become inseparable outside the group” as they “search for solace and an identity without their other halves,” according to a press release for the film. However, after meeting Dennis’ co-worker, Marcie (Aisling Franciosi), “all is revealed to be not what it seems, as each man harbors secrets that could unravel everything.” The film also stars Gilmore Girls alum Lauren Graham as Lisa, mother to Roman and his twin brother, Rocky, who is going through her own grieving process throughout the storyline. After dazzling critics who praised the film’s “ dark, inventive comedy ,” Lionsgate set an official release for September 5 so we can finally all see what the fuss is about. The trailer also captures the lighthearted humor in the first half, then teases some of its darker tones in the second. Scroll through for our initial reaction, and be sure to check out the full trailer after!

Dylan O’Obrian looks amazing Lionsgate/YouTube We love how he looks without a shirt, and we can’t wait to see what started the conversation around the sex scene.

“I like balls.” Lionsgate/YouTube The first time Roman and Dennis meet, Dennis is eating a cookie at the meeting, and Roman warns him not to eat it, saying it “tastes like balls.” Dennis responds by saying he likes balls to insinuate flirtation, then responds accordingly when he tastes how bad the cookie actually is in a totally adorable (and relatable) situation.

Queer love with understanding Lionsgate/YouTube While Roman and Dennis are getting to know each other, Roman pauses for a moment, gives Dennis a longing stare, and says, “You get me.” Cue gay hearts melting everywhere.



“You should meet this gay guy...” Lionsgate/YouTube When Roman mentions introducing Dennis to a gay man he knows, Dennis jokes by comparing being Asian to meaning he has a lot of Asian friends. Sure feels like Roman was really crushing and using this as a deflection, though!

Couple's costume Lionsgate/YouTube The scene of Dennis and Roman showing up in a couple's costume cosplaying the Sims is basically all we need to know to be sure we’re going to fall in love with this duo.

Gym sex…? Lionsgate/YouTube Whatever is going on with these two at the gym is everything we hope we see every time we go to the gym. We’re equally intrigued and jealous!

Feeding each other marshmallows?! Lionsgate/YouTube I mean, come on. How cute is it when two men stuff each other’s faces with marshmallows and essentially play an adult version of Chubby Bunny?

So much gay longing Lionsgate/YouTube It seems like both characters in the movie experience some form of gay longing for each other…which we assume builds the tension toward that scene.

Wait… how graphic will that scene be? Lionsgate/YouTube Why do we have a feeling we’re getting ourselves in deeper than we thought? (Not that going deeper is a bad thing…)

Together or separate? Lionsgate/YouTube As cute as it seems, this also looks like a really stressful “will they/won’t they” situation that might break our hearts.

Plus, we get two of our girl crushes at once! Lionsgate/YouTube We get Lauren Graham and Tasha Smith from Survival of the Thickest in the same film? How did we get so lucky?