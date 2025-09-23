Hunter Schafer & Sophia Lillis' new project will scare your pants off

A terrifying new trailer for a hot upcoming horror video game(ish) starring Hunter Schafer, Sophia Lillis, and Udo Kier has just dropped, and you're going to want to keep the lights on for this one.
During a livestream celebrating the 10th anniversary of Kojima Productions on Tuesday, Hideo Kojima premiered a three minute trailer for his upcoming project, OD.
The game has been teased since 2020, although the official announcement first hit in December 2023. At the time, we received a strange teaser trailer that featured Lillis, Schafer, and Kier reciting gibberish as eerie music played. It was enough to tease the atmosphere and get potential players hooked.
The newer trailer gives us more of a look at the game itself — albeit not a ton more. It centers on Lillis' character, showing her venturing into a gloomy room and slowly trying to light a bunch of candles as a knock repeatedly sounds in the background. The trailer is also interspersed with text graphics that offer minimal insight into the backstory through sentences with ominously redacted key words.
In other words, there's plenty we don't know, but damn does it look creepy as hell.
One thing we do know is that the trailer itself only applies to a portion of the game known as OD: Knock. Hideo Kojima himself revealed that this is a segment he has been working on, but other directors, including Jordan Peele, will be contributing their own pieces to the larger game.
Although calling it a game may not be entirely accurate, either. Kojima previously referred to OD as not just a video game, but "at the same time a movie, but at the same time a new form of media."
What that means on a practical level remains to be seen, as does when, exactly, we'll know more. A release date has yet to be set, and it's unclear as to whether OD will come to platforms other than just Xbox.
Kojima has also been paling around with Schafer, though we've yet to see footage of her in the game, yet.
In the meantime, you can check out the full trailer below — if you dare.