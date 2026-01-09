15 steamy pics of gay Olympic hunk Conor McDermott-Mostowy that deserve gold

Conor McDermott-Mostowy is speed racing to the top of our Olympic crushes!
Last week, the openly gay speed skater qualified for his first Winter Olympics after absolutely crushing the men’s 1000-metre race at the 2026 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Milwaukee.
In addition to his incredible skills on the ice, McDermott-Mostowy has been leading the way on being out and proud in Olympic-level sports, at a time when being proudly queer on the world’s stage feels especially poignant. McDermott-Mostowy emphasized this in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Blade. “We’re at a moment when LGBTQ+ rights, protections, and services are being rolled back in many places. The only way to push back against that is to be loud, present, and unapologetically ourselves,” he said.
He’s also… a total hunk. Keep scrolling to see all of the sexy photos of Conor McDermott-Mostowy, and follow him on Instagram at @conor.mm.