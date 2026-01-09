15 steamy pics of gay Olympic hunk Conor McDermott-Mostowy that deserve gold

There were sapphic athletes who bravely came out, queer women players who went viral, lesbians who broke barriers and records, and fans who showed the world why sapphic love is so special.

DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are back on the same team DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas Christian Petersen/Getty Images WNBA stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas were teammates on the Connecticut Sun when they got engaged at All-Star weekend in 2023, but then the happy couple was separated and forced to play on rival teams. Luckily for them, and for fans of the power couple, they were reunited in 2025 and are now playing together for the Phoenix Mercury.

Paige Bueckers won Rookie of the Year See on Instagram Paige Bueckers had a record-breaking first season, which ended in her taking home the Rookie of the Year award. In her first year playing for the WNBA she averaged 19.2 points per game and earned a spot on the All-Star team, she broke the Wings’ franchise rookie records, finished third all-time in both total rookie points and total rookie assists, and finished tied for second for the most double-digit scoring games by a rookie. And on top of all of that, she announced her relationship with UConn star Azzi Fudd, in what might have been the least surprising hard launch of all time.

Daria Kasatkina gets Aussie citizenship and a fiancé See on Instagram For tennis star Daria Kasatkina, 2025 has been a life-changing year. In March, Kasatkina was granted permanent Australian residency after fleeing Russia because she was afraid of being persecuted for her sexuality. Things only got better from there when Kasatkina proposed to her girlfriend , Russian Olympic figure skater Natalia Zabiiako, in the middle of Pride month and she said yes.

Two WWE stars hard launched See on Instagram Wrestling got a little more interesting this year! The AEW already has a sapphic power couple with Diamante and Kiara Hogan, but now the WWE has one, too. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s oldest daughter, Simone Johnson, hard-launched her relationship with fellow WWE wrestler Tatyanna Dumas earlier this year with a cute Instagram Story showing off their relationship.

StudBudz went viral The StudBuz Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman David Berding/Getty Images This was a banger year for the WNBA. The league expanded and added new teams and players, ticket sales and viewership exploded like never before, and star athletes started making headlines left and right. And then Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams, AKA the StudBudz , went mega viral when they took over All-Star Weekend with their 72-hour continuous livestream that showed the world a whole new side of the WNBA.

PWHL couple celebrated historic goal and sat in the penalty box together Marie Phillip Poulin and Laura Stacey. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images Boston Fleet teammates and wives Marie Phillip Poulin and Laura Stacey started off the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League season in style. Not only did they end up sharing the penalty box after getting called out for brawling with the other team on the ice, but they also made history when Poulin became the first player in the PWHL to reach a 50-point milestone after getting an assist from her wife.

Lesbian pitcher throws the first ball Maybelle Blair Win McNamee/Getty Images Lesbian pitcher Maybelle Blair took the mound for the first time in more than 70 years as part of the very first scrimmage for the new Women’s Professional Baseball League, the first professional baseball league for women since the league that inspired the film and TV series A League of Their Own .

Sapphic couples playing at the rugby world cup See on Instagram There were six queer players on the U.S. Women’s World Cup rugby team and 54 total queer athletes who played at the games, including married couples and girlfriends who were either playing on the same team or fighting it out on rival teams . In the end, partners Holly Aitchison and Hannah Botterman and fiancés Marlie Packer and Rosie Galligan helped bring the trophy home for the Roses from England.

Hockey proposals @thepwhlofficial From fans to fiancées ❤️💍Congratulations to the happy couple! @Ottawa Charge #hockey #proposal #engagement #wedding #wlw Sapphic couples keep proposing at PWHL games, and it’s the cutest thing ever. Back in March, two different couples got down on one knee during the Minnesota Frosts Pride Unity Games, and then, when the new season started, a woman proposed to her girlfriend during an Ottawa Charge Game.

Same sex ice skating pair made history See on Instagram Bisexual skater Gabriella Papadakis and Madison Hubbell, who used to be fierce rivals, came out of retirement to skate together as part of the Art on Ice Gala throughout Switzerland in February. After spending years competing against each other, the two women decided to skate together so that they could prove a point and show figure skating governing bodies that same-sex pairs should be allowed to compete regardless of identity.