15 steamy pics of gay Olympic hunk Conor McDermott-Mostowy that deserve gold

The speed skater is headed to the Winter Games in Italy this February — and into our dreams today.

Conor McDermott-Mostowy
Conor McDermott-Mostowy
@conor.mm/Instagram
Pride Staff
By Pride StaffJanuary 09 2026 / 12:58 PM
Pride Staff
Conor McDermott-MostowyConor McDermott-Mostowy@conor.mm/Instagram

Conor McDermott-Mostowy is speed racing to the top of our Olympic crushes!

Last week, the openly gay speed skater qualified for his first Winter Olympics after absolutely crushing the men’s 1000-metre race at the 2026 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Milwaukee.

In addition to his incredible skills on the ice, McDermott-Mostowy has been leading the way on being out and proud in Olympic-level sports, at a time when being proudly queer on the world’s stage feels especially poignant. McDermott-Mostowy emphasized this in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Blade. “We’re at a moment when LGBTQ+ rights, protections, and services are being rolled back in many places. The only way to push back against that is to be loud, present, and unapologetically ourselves,” he said.

He’s also… a total hunk. Keep scrolling to see all of the sexy photos of Conor McDermott-Mostowy, and follow him on Instagram at @conor.mm.

