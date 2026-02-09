28 sizzling & sexy pics of gay olympian Gus Kenworthy​

“It's been a hard time for the [LGBTQ+] community overall in this administration,” she said, USA Today reports. “It isn’t the first time that we've had to come together as a community and try and fight for our human rights. And now especially, it's not just affecting the queer community, but many other communities, and I think that we are able to support each other in a way that we didn't have to before, and because of that, it's made us a lot stronger.”

Glenn, who is making history this year as the first openly queer woman to make the U.S. figure skating team, encouraged the queer community to “stay strong in these hard times” and said she refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice.

“I know that a lot of people say you're just an athlete, like, stick to your job, shut up about politics, but politics affect us all. It is something that I will not just be quiet about because it is something that affects us in our everyday lives. So of course, there are things that I disagree with, but as a community, we are strong and we support each other, and brighter days are ahead of us.”

But loudly calling out Republicans isn’t the only way Glenn is using her fame as an Olympian to try to change the world — she’s also handing out pins.