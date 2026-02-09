28 sizzling & sexy pics of gay olympian Gus Kenworthy​

Skip to content
February 09 2026
Gus Kenworthy is forever our gay golden boy!

The out-and-proud skier made history alongside Adam Rippon when the two became the first openly gay men to compete for the U.S. at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics — not to mention kissing his boyfriend on camera during the Games. Since then, he’s been blazing trails not just on the slopes but on TV and in movies, with roles in American Horror Story, Will & Grace, and 80 for Brady.

After retiring in 2022 following injuries, the freestyle skier came out of retirement in 2025. He is now competing in his fourth Winter Olympics as part of Team Great Britain’s ski team.

He is also very, very sexy. So to celebrate his body of work — and his body — keep scrolling for some of his sizzling hot snaps. And be sure to follow him on Instagram @guskenwrothy.

