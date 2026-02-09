These LGBTQ+ Olympians are out AF but that didn't stop them from getting a sponsor

The Olympics are underway, and there are more LGBTQ+ athletes competing than at any Winter Games before, but getting to the Olympics is financially challenging — especially if you’re queer.

That’s where the Out Athlete Fund comes in. The LGBTQ+ nonprofit is sponsoring six out queer athletes — five American and one British — who are all competing in the Milano Cortina Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, alpine skier Breezy Johnson, speed skaters Brittany Bowe and Conor McDermott-Mostowy, para nordic skier Jake Adicoff, and snowboarder Maddy Schaffrick are all part of the playfully named Team OutAF, who are being sponsored by the Out Athlete Fund so that financial struggles aren’t what hold these LGBTQ+ athletes back from taking home the gold.

The training, coaches’ fees, travel, and equipment costs break the bank for many athletes, and unlike other countries, the U.S. government doesn’t provide funding for Olympic athletes.

Haley Caruso, Out Athlete Fund board vice-president and Team OutAF lead, told PRIDE that the “costs to travel to competitions and provide gear and equipment” all add up and can make reaching the Olympics unattainable for a lot of athletes. “Getting the call that you're part of Team USA or Team GB is another step in their journey to the Olympics, but along the way, ice time for skaters, lift tickets for skiers and snowboarders, food, lodging, travel, it all adds up fast,” she said.