Joey Zauzig dishes on his steamy love life & sexy thirst traps

The handsome influencer is baring all in his latest social media posts.

Joey Zauzig

Joey Zauzig
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishFebruary 09 2026 / 9:00 AM
Joey Zauzig is keeping it real.

The sexy influencer has amassed a very large following on social media over the years and he's even dabbled into the world of reality TV by starring on The Real Friends of WeHo and the upcoming Bravo series Still Flipping Out alongside Jeff Lewis.

While attending the 2026 Grammy Awards, the model opened up on his steamy love life and revealed what he truly looks for in a partner.

"I'm single! At the moment, I think I'm very much single. I want to do my own thing for a while, but I'm always dating. I'm sick of chasing! I want someone who loves me. I have a big heart. I want someone to match my energy," Zauzig tells PRIDE.

After announcing his divorce from his former husband Brian Grossman in early 2024, Zauzig is ready to find his forever partner in the coming months.

"2026 is going to be the year that I'll finally find someone who matches me. I'm a loyal person. I want that. Everyone deserves that. Do not let being lonely make you reconnect with toxic people! If you thirsty, you wouldn't drink poison."

Besides his active love life, Zauzig is also prioritizing his physical health and showing off his sexy physique in a slew of steamy thirst traps on his social media.

"I'm working out every day! I'm going to eat what I want. I'm not going to stress about. Be happy with what you've got, but take care of yourself!"

Fans can follow Joey Zauzig on Instagram here. To see the full interview from the 2026 Grammy Awards, check out the video at the top of the page.

