Gillian Anderson & Lena Headey are at war in The Abandons, but we just want them to kiss

While some people are focused on the Western themes and family rivalry at the heart of the upcoming series The Abandons, we can’t stop thinking about stars Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey.
First look images for Netflix’s new Western show of the whole cast in their period costumes, but we can’t stop thinking about how much we’re now dying to see Cersei Lannister and Dana Scully kiss.
What? Don’t tell us you’re not thinking about it, too!
Gillian Anderson in 'The Abandons.'
Courtesy of Netflix
Set in Washington Territory in 1854, the upcoming series follows matriarchs Fiona Nolan (Headey) and Constance Van Ness (Anderson) from "two very different families: one of wealth and privilege, bound by blood; and the other a found family of orphans and outcasts, bound by love and necessity. The families find their fates linked by two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath. The collision echoes the American struggle of the haves and have-nots, in a place just beyond the reach of justice.”
This collision course is told from the perspective of Headey and Anderson’s characters, which executive producer Chris Keyser said “is really something to watch.”
Lena Headey in 'The Abandons.'
Courtesy of Netflix
“This first chapter of The Abandons is a classic American story — the frontier, two families — both at war and in love with each other, a battle over who owns the land and who makes the rules,” Keyser said. “Smack in the middle of murder and revenge and a bit of illicit romance, we get to explore questions we never seem to get away from: What makes a family? How do you stay good in a bad world? And would you change who you are and what you believe in to protect what you love?”
It’s unlikely that the “love” story element he’s talking about is between the pair of insanely hot older women, but we’re still dreaming of seeing those two mommies lock lips.
The Abandons will premiere on Netflix on December 4, 2025. In the meantime, just look at the material...
Lena Headey in 'The Abandons.'
Courtesy of Netflix
Gillian Anderson in 'The Abandons.'
Courtesy of Netflix
Gillian Anderson in 'The Abandons.'
Courtesy of Netflix