Gillian Anderson oozes sex appeal at Paris Fashion Week & lesbians are feral

X-Files star and gay fave Gillian Anderson just stunned fans by walking the runway in Paris looking like a baddie, and the sapphics are going wild.

The gorgeous 57-year-old actress stepped out in a silver and black dress that showed off her glowing skin and gravity-defying cleavage at the L’Oréal Paris runway during Paris Fashion Week.

The fashion show celebrated sisterhood, diversity, and authentic self-expression, featuring other stars like Helen Mirren, Kendall Jenner, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, and Mary Fowler.

But it was Anderson’s sex appeal that went viral on social media, and we get it!

Not only is she stunning and oozing sexiness, but her confidence has lesbians everywhere drooling.