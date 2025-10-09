Who was Lizzie Borden — and was she queer?

If you’ve been disappointed that Ryan Murphy’s Monster series has focused solely on male killers so far, don’t worry, because season four is already in production, and this time it will be about notorious suspected killer and suspected lesbian Lizzie Borden.

The third season, starring Charlie Hunnam as killer and grave robber Ed Gein, is currently on Netflix, but season 4 is already in the works and will star Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden and Hunnam as her father, Andrew Borden.

Borden’s live-in maid, Bridget Sullivan, will be portrayed by Vicky Krieps, who will star alongside Rebecca Hall as Borden’s stepmother, Abby Borden, Billie Lourd as Borden’s older sister Emma, and Jessica Barden as actress Nance O’Neil.

The upcoming season of the popular true crime drama will be the first time the series has explored a female “monster,” and knowing Murphy, he is unlikely to steer clear of the debate surrounding Borden's rumored lesbian relationships. But who was Lizzie Borden, what crime was she accused of, and is there any evidence she was queer?

Who was Lizzie Borden Lizzie Borden Public Domain Borden was a 32-year-old unmarried woman who lived at home with her father and stepmother, whom she was accused of murdering in 1892 in a trial that made national headlines. The brutal murders, which took place in broad daylight on the morning of August 4, 1892, rocked the town of Fall River, Massachusetts. Borden claimed she found her father’s body, whose face had been rendered unrecognizable by 10 or 11 blows to his face from a hatchet, after coming into the house from the barn. She immediately yelled for the Bordens’ 26-year-old Irish servant, Bridget Sullivan, and then they later discovered her stepmother, who had been struck 19 times with the hatchet. Borden and Sullivan were the only ones home at the time of the murders, since the eldest Borden daughter, Emma, was away on vacation. No one saw anyone entering or leaving the residence, and no neighbors or passersby heard anything. While the police first suspected a “foreigner” was responsible for the crime, Borden became a suspect when she was never seen crying, and her answers to questions seemed to be short when being interrogated by the police. One week after the murders, Borden was arrested, and she spent the next nine months in county jail until she was ultimately acquitted. Despite being found not guilty, Borden was ostracized from society, and since the murders were never solved, many people believe she is guilty to this day. According to the Smithsonian, Borden was an unmarried Victorian woman who lived the life of a spinster. For more than 130 years, rumors have persisted that Borden was actually gay, with some theorizing that she was having a relationship with her maid, Sullivan.

Relationship with Bridget Sullivan Bridget Sullivan Public Domain There is no direct evidence that Borden was queer or had a romantic relationship with Sullivan or any other woman, but that hasn’t kept speculation at bay. The theory that Borden was having an affair with her maid has persisted and captured the imagination of the entertainment industry, but it isn’t rooted in documented proof. What is true is that Sullivan helped Borden during the trial. While her testimony placed Borden at home at the time of the murders, she also told the court that there was no bad blood between Borden and her stepmother, which weakened the prosecution’s case . We’ll likely never know who killed Borden's parents or if she was queer, but the theory that she was a lesbian and killed her parents because they discovered her affair with Sullivan is one that persists to this day.

Relationship with Nance O’Neil Nance O’Neil Public domain After the trial, Borden and her sister moved across town, where they were mostly recluses except for a friendship Borden formed with stage and screen actress Nance O’Neil. O’Neil is often referred to as a lesbian , and the two women had a close relationship that sparked rumors at the time, but it is unclear if there was anything more than friendship between the two women. For some, this desire to paint Borden as queer is based on wanting historical figures to be seen clearly and not forced into the closet by historical homophobia. Like the meme of historians says, “and they were just friends.” She also had a close relationship with her dressmaker, Mrs. Cummings, and frequently wrote her letters . Although there are no overt declarations of love or evidence of Borden being queer, she did once write, “I dreamed of you the other night but I do not dare to put my dreams on paper."