Sarah Paulson's 'Unconventional' Relationship Is Totally Fine with Her

"I didn't choose to fall in love with the person I fell in love with. But I think why it's interesting to people is that on paper, it's unconventional."

Golden Globe winner, American Horror Story star, and queer icon Sarah Paulson opened up about her relationship with fellow actress Holland Taylor in her latest cover story for Elle magazine's November issue.

"I didn't choose to fall in love with the person I fell in love with," Paulson told the fashion mag when asked about her longtime relationship with Taylor (Paulson is 43 and Taylor is 75), and why people are so interested in it.

She continued:

"But I think why it's interesting to people is that on paper, it's unconventional. For a person who might find themselves in a situation that they fear will be misperceived or judged, maybe they could see me living my life in a way that is authentic to me—just trying to be as real as possible. If that inspires anybody else, that can't be a bad thing."

This isn't the first time she's addressed her relationship with Taylor to the press.

"If someone wants to spend any time thinking I'm strange for loving the most spectacular person on the planet, then that's their problem," Paulson told Modern Luxury earlier this year, responding to people who find her and Taylor's age gap strange. "I'm doing just fine."

As if we couldn't love her any more than we already do!

