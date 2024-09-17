Scroll To Top
Sarah Paulson sets the record straight on her and Holland Taylor's living situation

actress Sarah Paulson and lesbian sapphic partner Holland Taylor arrive 77th Tony Awards Lincoln Center NYC 2024
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"We live together, but we don't live together," explained Paulson on the Emmy's red carpet this past Sunday.

@politebotanist

Not that it’s anyone’s damn business anyway, but Sarah Paulson had some clarifying remarks about her relationship with fellow actress Holland Taylor.

The couple have been together since 2015, getting together when Paulson was 40 and Taylor was 72. After confirming their relationship, people would not leave the actresses alone, bothering them constantly with their thoughts on a relationship with a 32-year age gap. Paulson has never been bothered, having told Elle Magazine in 2016, “I didn’t choose to fall in love with the person I fell in love with. But I think why it’s interesting to people is that on paper, it’s unconventional."

People also have much to say about the pair's living situation. While they're as smitten as can be, they still choose to live apart. After having been together for nearly a decade, Paulson divulged their secret to such a happy and healthy relationship together on an episode of the SmartLess podcast this past May. She said, "We don't live together. That's the secret. Holland and I spend plenty of time together, but we don't live in the same house."

This seems like a perfectly reasonable way to exist, and enviable in many ways! Not only are these two infatuated with one another, but they can afford not one, but TWO mortgages. Talk about relationship goals.

However, many seem to have heard that Paulson and Taylor live apart, and assumed the two were estranged long lost lovers, or perhaps some sort of erotic pen pals. Whatever it was people were thinking, Paulson had clearly had enough of explaining herself and settled things once and for all.

Taylor and Paulson were at the 76th Annual Emmy Awards this past Sunday where Taylor was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Morning Show. On the red carpet, the couple were asked by Entertainment Weekly, "Now, I heard that you two, your favorite thing to do is hold hands, but you live seperately. Explain-"

Our interviewer is cut off. "I mean, I have to clarify this, because I said this," interjected Paulson. She continued, "We don't live together meaning we don't own a home together, but we are together more often than we are not."

Holland added, "In one home or the other, back and forth." Paulson finished clarifying, "So it's like we live together, but we don't live together."

The two seem happy with this arrangement, with Taylor having added. "Variety, a lot of variety. Variety is the spice!"

This situation is what I — and I'm hoping most others — had been assuming was the case the whole time. It's not like these two are inventing living apart from your partner, or splitting your time between two homes, but Paulson seemed a little fed up at this point, understandably so. She added, "I think they thought they meant like, we saw each other once a month or something, it's not like that."

The interviewer said, "I was like, 'Do they hold hands through a window or something?'" a thing no one else thought was the case at all.

"We hold hands wherever we can, whenever we can," Paulson said, gracefully responding to a truly outlandish statement before the interviewer turns back to asking Taylor about her work — you know, the reason the actresses are there.

Whatever their living situation is — past, present, or future — it still is really truly no one's business. And I don't know about Taylor's home, but if I lived in even just Sarah Paulson's cozy cabin in Malibu, I wouldn't give that up for anything either. True love be damned!

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

