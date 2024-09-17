Sarah Paulson sets the record straight on her and Holland Taylor's living situation

Not that it’s anyone’s damn business anyway, but Sarah Paulson had some clarifying remarks about her relationship with fellow actress Holland Taylor.

The couple have been together since 2015, getting together when Paulson was 40 and Taylor was 72. After confirming their relationship, people would not leave the actresses alone, bothering them constantly with their thoughts on a relationship with a 32-year age gap. Paulson has never been bothered, having told Elle Magazine in 2016, “I didn’t choose to fall in love with the person I fell in love with. But I think why it’s interesting to people is that on paper, it’s unconventional."

People also have much to say about the pair's living situation. While they're as smitten as can be, they still choose to live apart. After having been together for nearly a decade, Paulson divulged their secret to such a happy and healthy relationship together on an episode of the SmartLess podcast this past May. She said, "We don't live together. That's the secret. Holland and I spend plenty of time together, but we don't live in the same house."

See on Instagram This seems like a perfectly reasonable way to exist, and enviable in many ways! Not only are these two infatuated with one another, but they can afford not one, but TWO mortgages. Talk about relationship goals. However, many seem to have heard that Paulson and Taylor live apart, and assumed the two were estranged long lost lovers, or perhaps some sort of erotic pen pals. Whatever it was people were thinking, Paulson had clearly had enough of explaining herself and settled things once and for all. Taylor and Paulson were at the 76th Annual Emmy Awards this past Sunday where Taylor was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Morning Show. On the red carpet, the couple were asked by Entertainment Weekly, "Now, I heard that you two, your favorite thing to do is hold hands, but you live seperately. Explain-" Our interviewer is cut off. "I mean, I have to clarify this, because I said this," interjected Paulson. She continued, "We don't live together meaning we don't own a home together, but we are together more often than we are not." Holland added, "In one home or the other, back and forth." Paulson finished clarifying, "So it's like we live together, but we don't live together."

