DragQueens

Watch The Boulet Brothers' Dragula season six 'Meet Our Monsters' cast video reveal now!

Watch 'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula' season six 'Meet Our Monsters' cast video reveal now!

The Boulet brothers eating popcorn in a theater
Courtesy of The Boulet Brothers

These monsters are so talented it's scary!

rachiepants

Yesterday The Boulet Brothers unleashed a new cadre of new monsters on us with theirDragula season 666 cast reveal.Today we get to know these artists' unique brands of drag, filth, horror, and glamour even better in the 'Meet Our Monsters' video reveal.

This season is about to be KILLER. Not only is season two fan favorite Majesty (formerly James Majesty) returning to bring the drama and the glam, but Yuri (formally Yuri Guaii) of Drag Race Down Under is doing a major crossover — and we love to see it. And they are going to be facing some stiff competition from Auntie Heroine, Aurorora Gozmic, Asia Consent (great name!), Desiree Dik, Grey Matter, Jaharia, Pi, Scylla, Severity Stone, and Vivvi the Force!

This time around the cast is competing for a $100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a world tour, and the coveted Dragula crown. To earn it they will have to turn out the stunning looks and special effects makeup inspired by themes like horror, sci-fi, the supernatural, and fantasy we’ve come to expect. And judging their efforts is a truly all-star panel of guests including our forever gothy girl crush Jennifer Tilly.

The premiere, season 666 kicks off with a supersized, hour-and-a-half-long season six premiere episode on Tuesday, October 1 on Shudder and AMC+.

But enough anticipation, let’s meet these monsters — AGAIN!

Meet Our Monsters! The Boulet Brothers Dragula Season 6 Official Cast Reveal

DragQueens
the boulet brothers' dragula
Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can't live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

