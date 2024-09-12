Watch 'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula' season six 'Meet Our Monsters' cast video reveal now!

Yesterday The Boulet Brothers unleashed a new cadre of new monsters on us with their Dragula season 666 cast reveal. Today we get to know these artists' unique brands of drag, filth, horror, and glamour even better in the 'Meet Our Monsters' video reveal.

This season is about to be KILLER. Not only is season two fan favorite Majesty (formerly James Majesty) returning to bring the drama and the glam, but Yuri (formally Yuri Guaii) of Drag Race Down Under is doing a major crossover — and we love to see it. And they are going to be facing some stiff competition from Auntie Heroine, Aurorora Gozmic, Asia Consent (great name!), Desiree Dik, Grey Matter, Jaharia, Pi, Scylla, Severity Stone, and Vivvi the Force!

This time around the cast is competing for a $100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a world tour, and the coveted Dragula crown. To earn it they will have to turn out the stunning looks and special effects makeup inspired by themes like horror, sci-fi, the supernatural, and fantasy we’ve come to expect. And judging their efforts is a truly all-star panel of guests including our forever gothy girl crush Jennifer Tilly.

The premiere, season 666 kicks off with a supersized, hour-and-a-half-long season six premiere episode on Tuesday, October 1 on Shudder and AMC+.

But enough anticipation, let’s meet these monsters — AGAIN!