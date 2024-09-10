​'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula' unleashes its season 6 monsters

Get ready to say “hello uglies” to an (almost) entirely new cast of monsters, because the season 666 cast of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is here.

Yep, that's right it's time for another round of drag, filth, horror, and glamor as The Boulets put another group of dazzling and terrifying drag artists through the most challenging, creative, and brutal drag competition there is. According to The Boulets, this season is their most ambitious and terrifying yet. They promise that every episode is taking the cast to the next level with spine-chilling, extreme physical feats that will force them to face their fears.

“Everything is bigger, better, and more developed this year from the challenges and themes to the locations and looks, but you see it especially in the exterminations. Every single episode pushes the envelope on terror and shows the cast facing their worst fears, and it’s very compelling. This absolutely is our best season yet,” says Swanthula Boulet, who alongside Dracmorda will once again play dual roles as hosts and directors.

But most importantly Dracmorda shares, that the artists this season are leaving it all on the stage. “This cast is incredible, and we can’t wait for the world to get to know them and watch their stories unfold. They are a lot less safe and less worried about the fans’ potential reactions to them than casts in recent seasons have been, so there is a definite return to drama this season, and it will keep you on the edge of your seat,” she shares.

While many of the artists will be new to audiences, there are a two who may seem especially familiar. James Majesty who brought her talent and her sass to season two is making her return, so you know those confessionals are about to pop off. Also, making a return to our screens is Yuri (formally Yuri Guaii) who previously starred on season two of Drag Race Down Under where she stole fans hearts, but honestly was a little too outside the box for that series. No doubt she is going to shine in this darker, edgier competition.

This time around the cast is competing for a $100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a world tour, and the coveted Dragula crown. To earn it they will have to turn out the stunning looks and special effects makeup inspired by themes like horror, sci-fi, the supernatural, and fantasy we’ve come to expect. And judging their efforts is a truly all-star panel of guests.

As PRIDE p reviously reported horror icons like Jennifer Tilly (Bride of Chucky), Mike Flanagan (House of Usher), Jamie Clayton (Hellraiser, Don Mancini (creator of Chucky), David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil), Justin Simien (director of Haunted Mansion), Amelia Cooper (write of M3gan), Joe Bob Briggs & Darcy (Hosts Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs), Tananarive Due (author of Horror Historian), Darren Stein (director of Jawbreaker), Mathieu Cote (creator of Dead By Daylight), and Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) will all be joining the Boulet’s behind the judges table this year, when the show returns next month.

Speaking of the premiere, season 6 kicks off with a supersized, hour-and-a-half-long season six premiere episode on Tuesday, October 1 on Shudder and AMC+.

But enough of that, let’s meet these monsters!

AUNTIE HEROINE Instagram: @auntieheroine Age: 32 Hometown: Rockford, Illinois Pronouns: out of drag; they them in drag; she they

AURORORA GOZMIC Instagram: @auroragozmic Age: 30 Hometown: Chicago, Illinois Pronouns: out of drag; they them in drag; she her

ASIA CONSENT Instagram: @asiaconsent Age: 28 Hometown: Portland, Oregon Pronouns: she they

DESIREE DIK Instagram: @desireedik69 Age: 31 Hometown: Washington, D.C. Pronouns: out of drag; he him in drag; she they

GREY MATTER Age: 32 Hometown: Houston, Texas

Pronouns: out of drag; he him in drag; them

JAHARIA Instagram: @itsjaharia Age: 28 Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri Pronouns: out of drag he him in drag she her

JAMES MAJESTY Instagram: @jamesmajesty Age: 30 Hometown: Portland, Oregon Pronouns: Unlisted

PI Instagram: @notpi Age: 30 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA Pronouns: Any

SCYLLA Instagram: @scyllakone Age: 25 Hometown: Chicago, Illinois Pronouns: out of drag he she they in drag; he she they

SEVERITY STONE Instagram: @severity_stone Age: 36 Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts Pronouns: he they in drag; she her

YURI Instagram: @yuriguaii Age: 28 Hometown: Auckland, New Zealand Pronouns: Unlisted