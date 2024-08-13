Scroll To Top
Delta Work's Diet Coke identification skills are unmatched & OUTRAGEOUS, the gays are GOOPED

Delta Work taste testing Diet Coke
@MOMPodcasts/YouTube

This should be its own Olympic category.

rachelkiley

Delta Work has fans all riled up after proving her talent in an unexpected category — Diet Coke taste testing.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Very Delta, the former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant decided it was time to prove that nobody knows Diet Coke as well as she does. Did she live up to expectations? (Spoiler alert: that's a hardy "yes.")

The test was set up with five Diet Cokes from different places hidden underneath a box, with Delta slurping them up through a straw and trying to guess where they were each from.

Possibly the best aspect of the segment was listening to her talk it out, explaining how she was coming to the conclusions that she did.

"They don't have any pride in the product," Delta said after tasting the Burger King Diet Coke. "The only two companies that have pride in the product, for me, are Jack-in-the-Box and McDonald's. I could identify off the bat."

Sure enough, just moments later, she took one quick sip of the McDonald's Diet Coke and knew right away that's what it was. The same was true of the Diet Coke that had simply been poured out of its can and into a plastic cup.

When the array of sodas were revealed, Delta was also thrilled to discover she had been correct when she guessed one of the options was bottled Diet Coke that had something off about it. It had apparently been poured into a fast food restaurant cup that previously contained Diet Coke from a soda machine.

"So it's been tarnished," she concluded.

Delta's skills when it comes to Diet Coke identification blew fans away. One who shared the video to the RPDR subreddit even suggested that should be her talent if she returns for All Stars.

And a former fast food employee had some specific congratulations for Delta regarding her deduction skills:

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

