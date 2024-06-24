Scroll To Top
DragQueens

‘Drag Race’ alum Stacy Layne Matthews shares health update after terrifying hospitalization incident

‘Drag Race’ alum Stacy Layne Matthews shares health update after terrifying hospitalization incident

‘Drag Race’ alum Stacy Layne Matthews posts health update after terrifying hospitalization incident
@StacyLMatthews/Instagram; Courtesy of Stacy Layne Matthews

The queen lost feeling in her legs on the way to a show in Arizona and thanks fans for their support.

@andrewjstillman

Longtime RuPaul’s Drag Racefans know and love Stacy Layne Matthews. Matthews placed eighth overall in the third season of Drag Race and popularized the term “Henny,” which went on to become an affectionate nickname for the queen.

She’s continued to make a name for herself after her time on the show, and although she’s never come back to compete again in All Stars (yet), a recent health scare may, unfortunately, set her back a bit.

Related: A definitive ranking of the best Drag Race Snatch Game performances

On her way to a show in Flagstaff, Arizona, Matthews told Entertainment Weeklythat she’d had some issues with her back and that she didn’t know what, exactly, happened.

“I started having issues with the mobility in my legs,” she said. “When I got off the plane at Flagstaff, I literally lost control of my legs.”

Conducting the interview from the hospital bed with a breathing tube connected, Matthews said that a CT scan showed she has spinal stenosis, which occurs when the space within the backbone is too small. This can put pressure on the spinal cord and nerves connected through the spine that impact the lower back and neck.

The stenosis impacted the movement in Matthews' legs, and the incident caused her to cancel the show in Flagstaff.

Matthews has posted a number of follow-up videos on her Instagram account, detailing the issues she had with insurance covering the cost and her desire to get back home.

“I promise I won’t ask for anyone’s help again,” she wrote in the caption of one of the first videos. “After all this I will continue to suffer in silence. I can’t handle anymore the negative comments. If you want to help… That would be great. If you can’t just pray for me. I’m just tired and don’t want to be here.”

As of June 23, 2024, her requests have at least gotten her home, according to her most recent Instagram update where she notes she was ready to “give up” because she “never knew what it was like to not be able to use your legs to get around but this week I have experienced it.”

Now that she’s home, she planning on heading into physical therapy and is grateful for all of the donations and support she’s received so far, and also said she was happy to see the haters head out the door if they don’t want to keep up with her struggle.

However, the support has meant more than anything to her, and Matthews tells PRIDE, "I want to thank everyone for all their well wishes. It has been a very difficult few years but I have every intention on getting back to what I love and living up to my full potential. I couldn't have made it through this if it wasn't for those people who believe in me. My family and my followers are all amazing, thank you for believing in me and sticking with me through this hard time. I love you HENNY!"

For those who would like to help her with her continued journey to healing, you can do so at the following handles:

CASHAPP: $stacylayne2018

Venmo: @stacylaynematthews

PayPal: [email protected]

DragQueensHealthRuPaulsDragRace
rupaul's drag racedrag queenshennystacy layne matthews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

51 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio