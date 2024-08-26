Scroll To Top
Choriza May issues a furious warning to a mystery man who owes her £10K

Choriza May issues a furious warning to a mystery man who owes her £10K

Choriza May
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Somebody better pay up!

rachelkiley

Uh oh! Looks like Choriza May is getting ready to spill some tea!

The former RuPaul's Drag Race UKcompetitor dropped a word of warning on social media Monday, aimed at an anonymous debtor she claims owes her over £10,000.

"It's been over 2 years now. I've been kind enough to not take legal action 'cause you said you'd pay me back monthly," she wrote on Instagram Stories, "we both know that ain't happening."

She accused the unnamed man of "happily enjoying [her] kind silence" while other people in his position "have been exposed and paid the consequences." But it sounds like the jig is finally up.

"If you don't send me what's mine I'm going full out this Friday with pictures, screenshots & screenrecordings," May warned.

Even without any real clue as to who the mystery man is, fans were already applauding her and hoping that she gets that coin ASAP.

Several of May's fellow queens chimed in with their support. Lawrence Chaney offered an ear and advice, while Pixie Polite wondered whether they might be owed money by the same person.

And then there was Bianca Del Rio, coming in hot to lighten the mood.

Will whoever's playing broke and busted cough up the dough before Friday? Or will Choriza May drop a name and let the receipts rain down like confetti? Either way, we are seated!

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio