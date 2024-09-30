Gays are sharing their twink to twunk evolutions are we're SWEATING

Twink death or twunk evolution?
Courtesy of @Tan_Tan06 on X
From pop singer Troye Sivan to Heartstopper star Joe Locke, twinks are everywhere these days!
But the term “twink death” is also in the zeitgeist, and people on X (formerly Twitter) are posting pictures of celebs (and themselves) evolving from twink to twunk, and the results are hot, hot, hot!
“Twink” is a slang term referring to a gay man in his late teens to early twenties who is thin, hairless, and with more effeminate features, while a “twunk” is basically a muscular twink.
There have long been jokes about “twink death,” when a young gay man ages out of being considered a twink or starts bulking up and evolves in a twunk instead. In the before and after pictures people posted on X, some people were jokingly mourning the loss of a twink when he became a twunk, while others were celebrating how hot both versions are — we’re in the later camp!
Earlier this week, V from the Korean boy band BTS posted a photo showing off his new muscular arms, prompting people to post a before and after shots of him, calling it “twink death.” Then other people posted photos of their own physical transformation for twink to twunk, and pictures of celebrities like Oscar Isaac and James McAvoy — who aren’t gay and so can’t technically be considered a twink.
Even Drag Race royalty Bob the Drag Queen got in on the action, posting a photo of herself when she was in her twink era and wearing nothing but underwear and then a later picture of a more mature Bob with facial hair and muscle.
Whether you're into twinks, subscribe to the belief that twink death exists, or are hot for muscular twunks, you’re going to love these pics!
Bob the Drag Queen managing to look hot in both photos!
While there are rumors that V fro BTS is gay, he's never said anything about his sexuality. But these photos are a compelling case for him going from twink to twunk even if he's straight as an arrow!
Again, Oscar Issac can't technically be a twink or twunk because he's not gay, but either way, these pics are steamy!
He may be part of Straight Land, but these photos of young James McAvoy vs. older James McAvoy definitely fit the bill!
Korean singer and actor Ren — who was formerly in the Korean boy ban NU'EST — showing off his muscles have fans crying that this is twink death. Listen, some fans may be sad, but we'll never turn down photos of a man in short shorts.
These are photos of anti-LBTQ+ British journalist and commentator Tom Hardwood who probably wouldn't appreciate being called a twink, which is all the more reason to do it!
Former boy band singer Wonho has gone through a huge transformation that includes bulging biceps. Whether he's thin or ripped, we're on board!
We love a gay man who can poke fun at himself!
We can't stop laughing at Alice's transformation throughout the Twilight series being likened to twink death!
There seems to be a Korean boy band to twunk pipeline!
The twink death memes are too funny!