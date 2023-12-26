'RPDR's Jasmine Kennedie Appears To Hard Launch Her New Man & We're Crushing Hard

The holidays are a perfect opportunity to share the things you’re grateful for, and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jasmine Kennedie appears to be doing just that while launching a new relationship.

Kennedie, who competed on the 14th season of the popular reality show, shared a celebratory post on Christmas morning in which she posed alongside a handsome, unidentified man.

“Best gift I got this year,” she wrote.

Some fans were full of jokes, questioning whether she was talking about the iPhone on the table next to her, but many offered their support for her happiness.

Kennedie’s season of Drag Race was particularly notable for featuring five trans contestants. She herself came out as trans over the course of the seasons, as did two others—Bosco (who placed fourth) and Willow Pill (who won the season). After lip syncing her heart out, Kennedie ultimately got cut in the 11th episode of the show, coming in eighth overall. She was previously romantically linked to Michael Burns, a wig stylist based in New York City who styled her wigs for RPDR. It’s unclear when the two (presumably) called it quits, but despite the lack of information about Mr. Best Gift of the Year, fans are cheering Kennedie on as she looks for love in this new place.



