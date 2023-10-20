Kameron Michaels Returns To Social Media With Personal Announcement

Kameron Michaels is back, baby!

For almost a year now, the finalist of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 took an unexpected hiatus from social media. Some fans were concerned about her personal well-being and also wondered about her drag career.

On Friday, October 20, out-of-drag Michaels shared a new video explaining why he took some time away from social media. “It’s been a very long time since we have spoken. I think it’s been almost a year actually… so hello again,” the Drag Race star said. “I haven’t posted anything in a very long time. I wanted to share something, before I post anything else, that is very important to me and a very big deal to me. The universe is univers-ing with me feeling the need to make this video and come out. This month of all months, October is ADHD awareness month.”

He continued, “Recently, this year, this late in life, I was diagnosed with ADHD. That might not sound like a big deal to some of you, and that is very understandable, because ADHD didn’t sound like a big deal to me before I was diagnosed to me. ADHD meant like, ‘Oh, you’re hyper. You can’t focus.’ It is astronomically more complex and difficult. So I’m posting this video to let you know that I will be talking about it. It’s very important for me to do so. After my diagnosis, seeing videos of other people talking about their symptoms and how they deal with it in their day-to-day life brought me to tears. I would sit and watch videos and cry, because suddenly my brain and the way that it reacts to certain things just started to make sense. If I can post those videos and help just one other person understand themselves a little bit better... that’s all I could ask for.”