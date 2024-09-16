40 sexiest 'trades of the season' in the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' franchise history

Oh, hey Trades of the Season!
Some seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race have several guys who are considered “trades of the season,” while others never really land on any particular guy to fit this role.
For old-school enthusiasts of ballroom culture and drag, the trade of the season meaning is a masculine-passing LGBTQ+ guy who has a certain edge, danger, or risk to how he looks. Over the years, though, this term has been reimagined to simply mean that a queer guy looks sexy and attractive. There is some debate between people who want to cling to the original meaning of the term, while others use it more liberally.
In the Drag Race franchise, the “trade of the season” label is typically assigned to the guy in the cast who looks the best according to the other queens in the room, or the fans, or a combination of both.
Scroll through to see sexy pictures from the most memorable “trades of the season” within the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise!
Charity Kase (Drag Race UK Season 3)
Instagram: @charitykase
Sminty Drop (Drag Race UK Season 4)
Instagram: @smintydrop
Lina Galore (Drag Race Italia Season 3)
Instagram: @lina.galore
Chanel Anorex (Drag Race España Season 3)
Instagram: @chanelanorex
A-Whora (Drag Race UK Season 2)
Instagram: @awhora
Naysha Lopez (Season 8 & All Stars 8)
Instagram: @nayshalopez
Kween Kong (Drag Race Down Under season 2 & Global All Stars)
Instagram: @kweenkongofficial
Miss Abby OMG (Drag Race Holland season 1)
Instagram: @missabbyomg
Mocha Diva (Drag Race Thailand season 2)
Instagram: @itsmochadiva
Yvie Oddly (Season 11 & All Stars 7)
Instagram: @oddlyyvie
Ella Vaday (Drag Race UK season 3)
Instagram: @ellavaday
Tayce (Drag Race UK Season 2)
Instagram: @itstayce
Gala Varo (Drag Race México Season 1 & Global All Stars)
Instagram: @gala.varo
Tessa Testicle (Drag Race Germany season 1 & Global All Stars)
Instagram: @tessatesticle
Pythia (Canada’s Drag Race season 2 & Global All Stars)
Instagram: @pythia.queen
Monét X Change (Season 10, All Stars 4 & All Stars 7)
Instagram: @monetxchange