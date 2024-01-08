Scroll To Top
Sapphira Cristál spills on her reaction to finally getting cast on RuPaul's Drag Race

rickycornish

You can't break her soul!

If you haven't had a chance to watch the first episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, then you better sashay away from your screen as there are some major spoilers from the premiere in this article.

After the first batch of queens got to strut their stuff in the the epic MTV Spring Break Talent Show, Sapphira Cristál and Q slayed the main stage and earned the top two placements of the week.

Cristál wowed the judges with her unbelievable opera skills while Q kept the laughs coming with her clever puppet performance.

In a twist for the premiere, the top two ended up lip-synching for the win and Cristál earned herself the first win of the season after slaying her performance to Beyoncé's "Break My Soul."

Just before the new season kicked off, Cristál opened up on her passion for drag and her hopes to bring the crown home to Philadelphia.

"I'm so excited. It feels good to bring the caliber and the unique drag that I bring," Cristál tells PRIDE. "It's been such a long time since I auditioned eleven times. I better have something good!"

The star had quite the celebratory moment once she received the call that she was finally cast on Drag Race.

"I was like 'alright, yup! This is about right.' After awhile, it's going to happen at some point. I'm ready! Then, I put my phone down and I put some gospel music on and had a little praise break in my room for a little bit."

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday nights on MTV.

Sapphira Cristál Reveals the Amazing Way She Was Cast on ‘Drag Race’youtu.be

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

