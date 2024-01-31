Listen to Bob & Monét react to Plane Jane’s ‘Burger Finger’ clapbacks in an EXCLUSIVE clip

The drama, mama!

RuPaul’s Drag Race winners Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change recently shared their thoughts on Plane Jane’s Variety Show number seen in season 16 episode 2. “Plane Jane’s ‘Burger Finger’ was trying harder to be stupid than she actually is,” Bob said on Sibling Rivalry. Monét agreed, saying that she hates that too.



The season 8 winner, who’s releasing the GAYer Barz EP on Feb. 9 (now available for pre-save on all music streaming platforms), then improvised a song named “Taco Head” to prove her point about “Burger Finger.” Bob added that Plane Jane’s “‘Burger Finger’ does not have the same artistic merit as Willow Pill’s toaster-in-the-bathtub Talent Show.”

This prompted a series of social media posts from Plane Jane on Instagram and X/Twitter reacting to the comments from Bob and Monét. Among those posts, Plane Jane explained that she had been performing the “Burger Finger” number well before Drag Race. She then wrote an X post saying that it’s “rude” for Drag Race alumni to say that her Variety Show performance has “less artist merit” than others, noting that Bob and Monét “never even had to prepare talent numbers on their original seasons,” and calling one of them (or both) “grandma.”

X (@the_planejane) PRIDE reached out to Bob and Monét for comment and received an exclusive clip from the next episode of Sibling Rivalry in which they will discuss Plane Jane’s clapbacks. “The only thing that we compared it to were the toaster-in-the-bathtub bit and the bologna bit,” Bob says in this exclusive clip, which you can listen to below. “So it’s weird to me that she says, “Frankly it’s rude for alum RuGirls to claim ‘Burger Finger’ has less artistic merit than other, sh*ttier talents. Especially girls that never even had to prepare talent numbers on their original seasons. Let’s see you do better, grandma.’” Bob and Monét both laugh at the “grandma” part. “I do think that I could do a better song than ‘Burger Finger,’” Bob notes, “I mean, I did write ‘Taco Head.’ [laughs] I had ‘Taco Head’ written and ready literally just off the top of the dome. So, y’all, comment below: should I officially write and release ‘Taco Head’? I do have an EP coming out on February 9th, so maybe I'll just do a double-whammy release. I’ll just do the ‘Taco Head’ x GAYer Barz.” Bob concludes, “I wanna say that I understand being on the show and, you know, being like, ‘Well, that hurt…’ and feeling inclined to defend yourself. But it was weird that she ran with those ‘other sh*ttier talents.’ And it’s not like I’ve never prepared, like, talent [numbers]. This is true, I did not do a talent show for RuPaul’s Drag Race. That is absolutely correct. That is undeniable.” And in a message shared with PRIDE, Bob added: “Plane Jane is the John Lennon of our generation.”