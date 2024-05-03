Scroll To Top
Trinity K. Bonet RESPONDS to Derrick Barry saying she doesn't want to work with her again

Trinity K. Bonet Derrick Barry RuPaul's Drag Race Live Las Vegas
Instagram @trinitykbonet @derrickbarry

In a recent interview with PRIDE, Barry spilled the tea on some backstage tension with Bonet.

rickycornish

The tea is getting hot!

Derrick Barry has no problem keeping it real and in a recent interview with PRIDE, the RuPaul's Drag Race favorite spilled some piping hot tea on tension backstage at the hit Las Vegas show RuPaul's Drag Race Live.

At one point during the show's run, Barry worked alongside Trinity K. Bonet and according to the Britney Spears impersonator, it wasn't the best vibe behind the scenes.

"She wanted to do Beyoncé. She didn't get to for music clearance rights or I'm not really sure, so she did Whitney. I think that she just wasn't happy. I was so excited to work with her and it just wasn't what she thought it was going to be. I feel like sometimes I was living in her nightmare. I wish her nothing but success," Barry tells PRIDE.

The interview started making rounds on social media and Bonet is now firing back and sharing her side of the story.

In a recent post on Instagram, the All Stars 6 contestant is opening up on just how hard it was for her to perform in Sin City.

"I was told they would not pay for the rights to the music. I was in excruciating pain every night from severe arthritis in both [my] legs. I had to quit because I [couldn't] finish the show."

She even reveals that she was initially going to compete in Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World, but had to drop out due to her body aches.

"I know what type of person I am and I know where my heart is. Videos like this are the very reason I want no [part] of this s*** anymore. I guess I should just be grateful they even gave me a job."

Hopefully, these queens can hash out their differences and remember love always wins. Check out the video below to see the full interview with Derrick Barry.

Derrick Barry Reveals Which 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queen She Doesn't Want to Work With Ever Againyoutu.be

DragQueensTVVideoRuPaulsDragRaceViralInterviewsRuPaulEntertainmentCelebrities
celebritiesderrick barrydragdrag racedramaentertainmentfeudinstagraminterviewslas vegasrupaul's drag racetrinity k bonetvideoviraldrag queens
author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

