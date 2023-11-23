15 Steamy Pics of 'Élite' Stud Alejandro Albarracín

Oh, hey Mr. Detective!
Alejandro Albarracín joined the seventh season of Élite in the role of Luís Marín. The character is a detective who infiltrates himself at Las Encinas after the shooting that takes place in season six, under the guise that he’s “supervising” the school (and not literally spying on the students at all times).
Before appearing on Netflix’s Élite, Albarracín was best known as a Spanish actor who appeared on TV shows like Gavilanes, Rocío, casi madre, 4 estrellas, and Amar en tiempos revueltos. In 2023, Albarracín is turning 41 years old, and let’s just say that being 40 never looked this good!
Following the announcement that season eight will be the last cycle of Élite, Albarracín has already been confirmed to come back for that final installment. So, if you liked his character in season seven – or were thirsting after him – you can rest assured that there’s more to come!
Scroll through to see sexy pictures of Alejandro Albarracín – and make sure to follow him on Instagram at @albarracinalej.
