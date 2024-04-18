Scroll To Top
Andy Cohen may be negotiating an exit from Bravo amid shocking allegations

Andy Cohen may be leaving Bravo amid controversies and a lawsuit
Ray Tamarra/GC Image

The Real Housewives creator is negotiating his departure, according to a source.

Is beloved Bravo host Andy Cohen leaving the network?

In the wake of controversies plaguing the creator of the Real Housewives franchise and failing ratings, a source told In Touch that Cohen is negotiating his exit from the reality TV network.

“Negotiations for Cohen’s departure package are underway as he grapples with the fallout from mounting accusations by his stars,” the source said.

Bravo and the 55-year-old Watch What Happens Live host parting ways comes amid allegations of poor behavior from two former Real Housewives stars.

Back in February, Cohen came under fire when ex-Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney filed a lawsuit alleging that he "engages in cocaine use with Housewives and other Bravolebrities that he employs."

The lawsuit claims that Cohen and other Bravo producers convinced her to drink in order to boost the ratings despite knowing about her alcohol abuse issues.

While other stars of the franchise have denied these claims, McSweeney also alleges in the suit that there was blatant favoritism with Housewives whom Cohen did drugs with and that he pressured them to drink to cause drama in the hopes of increasing ratings.

"Defendant Cohen's proclivity for cocaine usage with his employees is well-known throughout the Real Housewives franchise," the complaint alleges, according to Deadline. "Defendant Cohen intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol abuse, which leads to a failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and attempting to remain substance free."

But that's not the only controversy that Cohen has faced recently. Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville had her lawyer send a letter to NBC, Shed Media, and Warner Bros. accusing Cohen of sexual harassment. Glanville alleges that in 2022, he sent her a video of himself where he was "obviously inebriated" and "boasted" that he wanted to "sleep with another Bravo star."

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

