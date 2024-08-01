Andy Cohen spills tea about hookup with a 'WWHL' guest bartender he met on Craigslist

Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Andy Cohen just admitted to hooking up with a 'WWHL' guest bartender he met on Craigslist

Andy Cohen said he hooked up with Sydney James Harcourt after the two met on Craigslist
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube

Cohen said he had a 'lust affair' with a certain Broadway star who tended bar on his talk show!

Lust is in the air!

After dropping hints on last week's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Bravo host Andy Cohen finally confirmed that he once hooked up with one of the show's guest bartenders he had originally met on Craigslist.

During the July 24 episode of his talk show where Cindy Crawford and Colman Domingo were guests and Broadway star Sydney James Harcourt tended bar, Cohen dropped a sneaky hint that he and Harcourt may have had an affair.

Decider reports that Cohen told the audience, "Funnily enough, Colman met his husband on Craigslist, and Sydney and I were reunited before the show. He and I met on Craigslist many years ago."

Harcourt, who was bartending shirtless with just an open vest, said he was "looking for a couch." Cohen's flirty response was: "Yes you were. And I delivered it."

But it wasn't until today's episode of his Sirius XM radio show Andy Cohen Live thatthe 56-year-old king of Bravo opened up about the "lust affair" he had with Harcourt after a fan asked him to spill the tea.

Cohen confessed to his co-host and ex-boyfriend John Hill he knows Harcourt "real well." But who could have guessed that he's not the only one?!

"I'm not surprised. I know him in the Biblical sense," Hill quipped before Cohen responded, "I do too, girl."

Then, Cohen revealed the whole story that he had only hinted at last week. "I met him many years ago and we had a mad passionate love affair — lust affair," he said. "I met him on Craigslist. Now, he, all these years later, winds up bartending on Watch What Happens Live last week. It was the episode that I kind of stroked out on."

Cohen said he "reconnected" with the former Hamilton star on the set of WWHL and Harcourt if he could reveal how they met on the show.

"I said to him, 'Sydney, how did we meet?' And he goes, 'We met on Craigslist,'" Cohen explained. "I go, 'Oh my God, are you kidding? That's so crazy because Colman Domingo, who was on the show, met his husband on Craigslist.' I go, 'Can I say we met on Craigslist?' And he goes, 'Absolutely, it's so funny.'"

Hill also wondered if Harcourt is who Cohen had an affair with while the couple were still dating, but Cohen said, "It was not during our time together."

CelebritiesDatingGayEntertainment
andy cohenwatch what happens liveandy cohen livebravocolman domingocraigslistgayhookupsydney james harcourt
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

