Black Queer Love is everything!
Black queer love is more than something sweet—it's important. We so rarely get a representation of our love and relationships in things that reach the masses, like pop culture. Movies and television shows so often leave our love out of our stories, and if included it's wrapped up in secrets, anger, or just are so short-lived we don't get to enjoy it—here's looking at you 4400 and A League of Their Own.
So if fiction isn't serving us yet, I thought we'd turn to real life. Black queer couples who live their love out loud (I know it's corny but SHUT UP IT'S ALSO CUTE!) for us to see and smile about. Couples for us to look at and know that love, intimacy, romance, and much more is meant for us too. Perhaps seeing these couples and sharing in their joy will help art imitate life, because Black queer love is out there and it's ours for the taking, just like every other good thing in this big wild world.
Let's get into it!!!!
Jannah Handy and Kiyanna Stewart
Known as the duo behind the wildly fly BLK MKT Vintage, this couple has been together for ten years and recently gotten married. We've watched them bloom in both business and their relationship and they have shared their lives and love with us while also helping us keep our homes fly and full of culture.
Kahleah Copper and Binta Daisy Drammeh
BLACK QUEER LOVE IS EVERYWHERE, EVEN ON THE FUCKING BASKETBALL COURT!!! Binta and Kahleah announced their engagement about a month ago and Black sporty queer babes everywhere were so excited! We get to be serious about the things we love to do in our careers, but it's the beauty in being soft and with the one who sees you when you get home from work. So for these two to dominate the courts and then run home to each others love is fly—also these have got to be some of the dopest engagement photos I have ever fucking seen.
Kiesh and Crystal
Kiesh and Crystal have one of theemost popular videos to ever circulate in the queer Black babe realm. In the video, they talk about the span of their relationship, where they met, where they were at the time of filming, and where they hoped to be. Their vulnerability hit home for many of us, especially as they talked about their future. How dope is it that they talked about wanting to create a family in the video and they just welcomed their first baby—YES I AM CRYING!!!
Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts
ONE OF MY FAVORITE LOVE STORIES! I truly fucking dig it when we see Black queer folks fall in love after the age of like 25 and celebrate it. Jessica and Niecy found each other exactly when they were supposed to and their love was meant to be. They have shown us that our love can be silly, sweet, and sexy. They have blended their families and at some points their careers and the way they make each other flash their million-dollar smiles?? Baby, it simply MUST be love.
Judy Harris-Dupart and Da Brat
Do you know how fly it is to watch Da Brat fall in love? She was and remains a pivotal queer part of many folks coming of age, even if she wasn't out at the time. She has since come out and shared it with us because she what? FOOLED AROUND AND FELL IN LOVE! Judy and Da Brat seem determined to let the world know that Black queer love exists and I am hella here for it. They shared their wedding with us and now their new baby!! The fact that we get to see their family and love growing and unfolding on TV means a lot and I can't wait to get more sneak peeks of their cozy gay life!