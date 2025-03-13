Bob the Drag Queen reveals whether or not she'll watch Dorinda Medley’s spin-off show

Still not over that spicy Traitors reunion? We don’t blame you, Bob the Drag Queen facing off with Dorinda Medley and Chanel Ayan in the reunion was exactly the kind of drama that the show promised to deliver — and did.

But where do Bob and Dorinda stand now? From the sounds of things, not much has changed.

During a red carpet interview at the Queerties (which was hosted by Bob) Gayety asked if the drag star if she had plans to watch Medley’s upcoming spin-off rumored to focus around her Berkshires home Blue Stone Manor.

When asked if she would “give it a chance and give it a watch and try to get to know her a little bit better,” Bob did not mince words.

“The truth is I don't really watch reality TV shows that don't have competition in them, so if it's like Real Housewives — I usually watch the shows where they're competing for a prize. So I probably won't watch it, to be honest,” said Bob. “ There's no point in lying,” she continued. “ I probably won't. I've never watched Housewives. Do you want me to start with a spin-off? Best of luck to Dorinda, best of luck."

As for if the two have spoken since the reunion, Bob confirmed they have not, nor that she was “aching or dying to talk to her.” However, she did say, should the formerThe Real Housewives star call her,she would answer the phone.

Is it too soon to begin petitioning that these two join the cast of season four, for a rematch? We would love to see it.

Watch the red carpet moment below.