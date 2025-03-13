Search form

Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Bob the Drag Queen reveals whether or not she'll watch Dorinda Medley’s spin-off show

Dorinda Medley and Bob the Drag q
Euan Cherry/Peacock; Griffin Nagel/Peacock

After a spicy Traitors reunion the drag star gives an update on where the costars stand.

rachiepants

Still not over that spicy Traitors reunion? We don’t blame you, Bob the Drag Queen facing off with Dorinda Medley and Chanel Ayan in the reunion was exactly the kind of drama that the show promised to deliver — and did.

But where do Bob and Dorinda stand now? From the sounds of things, not much has changed.

During a red carpet interview at the Queerties (which was hosted by Bob) Gayety asked if the drag star if she had plans to watch Medley’s upcoming spin-off rumored to focus around her Berkshires home Blue Stone Manor.

When asked if she would “give it a chance and give it a watch and try to get to know her a little bit better,” Bob did not mince words.

“The truth is I don't really watch reality TV shows that don't have competition in them, so if it's like Real Housewives — I usually watch the shows where they're competing for a prize. So I probably won't watch it, to be honest,” said Bob. “ There's no point in lying,” she continued. “ I probably won't. I've never watched Housewives. Do you want me to start with a spin-off? Best of luck to Dorinda, best of luck."

As for if the two have spoken since the reunion, Bob confirmed they have not, nor that she was “aching or dying to talk to her.” However, she did say, should the formerThe Real Housewives star call her,she would answer the phone.

Is it too soon to begin petitioning that these two join the cast of season four, for a rematch? We would love to see it.

Watch the red carpet moment below.

CelebritiesTVRuPaulsDragRaceBobTheDragQueenDragQueensEntertainment
bob the drag queendorinda medleyreal housewivesthe traitors
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Golden Age of Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

bisexual male characters: TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

​35 TV shows with bisexual male characters & where to watch them​

Best himbo characters in movies & TV shows we can't help but love
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Best himbo characters in movies & TV shows we can't help but love

The 55 best queer animated shows ever & where to watch them
Geek
Badge
gallery

The 55 best queer animated shows ever & where to watch them

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio