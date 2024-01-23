Scroll To Top
Boosie Badazz says the gays have bullied straight athletes & rappers into the closet — wait, whut?

Boosie Badazz
Franklin Sheard Jr/Shutterstock

This man really cannot stop talking about gay people, can he?

rachelkiley

There’s nothing quite like people claiming to be persecuted because they’re straight.

Boosie Badazz is running his mouth about the LGBTQ+ community yet again, this time painting with broad strokes while claiming the gays are bullying him because he’s “the only one who speak up for straight people.”

The queer-obsessed rapper took to Instagram Live over the weekend for his latest rant—which we can only assume is because he got clowned on so viciously when he committed his previous homophobic sentiments to the written word via Twitter.

His complaint seemed to revolve partially around people suggesting he’s gay because he defends heterosexuals from the gay bullies of the world.

“That’s f—king crazy,” Boosie said. “Y’all done bullied the whole world—athletes, rappers—scared to say they straight. Rappers and athletes even scared to say they like women. They scared they gonna get bullied, bro.”

There definitely are people who immediately jump to theorizing all homophobes simply doth protest too much, and are actually covering up their own furtive homosexuality. But there’s not really anything to suggest it’s largely LGBTQ+ people doing that, and, in fact, it’s often straight people who think “insulting” homophobes by calling them the thing they hate the most…does anything.

But it wouldn’t be happening at all if Boosie wasn’t constantly complaining about LGBTQ+ people existing—something he seems to be conflating with defending heteros, who continue to have zero problems existing in the world and in media and in history books beyond having to share space with the oh-so-spooky Alphabet Mafia.

Even more hilarious is the idea that “rappers and athletes” (the pinnacles of masculinity, Boos…?) are scared to call themselves straight, and “can’t even say they like pussy.”

I mean, maybe they aren’t publicly declaring either of those things? But that has more to do with the fact that, generally, people don’t have to come out as straight—it’s just exhaustively assumed—and that casually dropping “I like pussy” into interviews just isn’t really a vibe. (While we're at it, neither is hiring sex workers for your 12 and 13-year-old relatives, dude.) It’s not like straight rappers and athletes are toeing the line and alluding to liking dick to win over fans in the not-at-all famously homophobic worlds of, uh, sports and rap.

Mostly, this all just sounds like Boosie stirring up drama and sowing division like anti-LGBTQ+ people are so often focused on doing. And if that wasn’t already crystal clear, the familiar refrain of “I’m not cool with it being pushed on the kids” solidified as much.

Considering Boosie’s own daughter, Poison Ivi, is a lesbian, he should probably spend more time worrying about all the hatred and self-esteem issues people like him continue to force on kids who happen to not be straight.

CelebritiesEntertainment
boosie badazzrappersathletesbullyinginstagram livehomophobia
author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

