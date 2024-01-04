Scroll To Top
Boosie Badazz gets roasted after freaking out about queerness in The Color Purple

Boosie Badazz
Franklin Sheard Jr/Shutterstock

Has he been asleep for the last 41 years?

rachelkiley

Boosie Badazz is getting hit with backlash after a silly tweet complaining that he walked out of a screening of The Color Purple because he was afraid of lesbians.

“I had to walk out this Color Purple movie ( n two other older couples walked out also),” the rapper wrote on Twitter in all caps. “Because I had my little girls with me n it seemed like a [rainbow] love story!! Good acting but whoever wrote the script is pushing the narrative hard!!”

Oh boy, did you hear that? The gays are PUSHING THE NARRATIVE once again!!

As crazy as it may seem to some folks, queer people actually do exist. They did exist in the early 1900s, where the story is set, and they did exist in the 1980s, when Alice Walker’s book came out.

And, more to the point, she wrote the characters in question—Celie and Shug—as beingin an explicitly sexual relationship in the novel! It’s not some well-kept secret. It’s not blink-and-you-miss-it, or a case of needing to read between the lines. Walker has frequently discussed the queerness of her protagonist, and it’s one of the reasons the book has often been the target of book bans across the United States.

In case Boosie hasn’t picked up a book in 40 years, both the Oprah Winfrey adaptation and the Broadway musical also include the relationship between the two women. And sure, they aren’t as explicit as the book, but you have to really know nothing about The Color Purple—and have missed the parade of headlines dedicated to the topic—in order to be surprised by the relatively minor inclusion of queerness in the most recent film.

And it is that—relatively minor. Reviews have criticized this adaptation for continuing the tradition of shying away from a focus on the relationship between Celie and Shug. Which is just another reminder that there’s literally zero level of queerness beyond “none” or “invisible” that the people who complain about inclusivity in media will accept.

Fortunately, where there are idiotic tweets from proud homophobes, there are people ready to push back against them, and Boosie got roasted left and right for his nonsense by people who made many, many more valid points than just “they were always queer.”

Possibly the best takedown of Boosie’s little cry for clout came from TS Madison, who fired back at him so thoroughly that her response needed its own article.

It would be cool if 2024 would be the year fragile homophobes stopped crying about the dumbest things imaginable, but it definitely won’t be the year the LGBTQ+ community stops reading them for filth every time they do.

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

