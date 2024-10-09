Celine Dion's heartfelt response to Kelly Clarkson's 'My Heart Will Go On' cover has us SOBBING

Celine Dion has once again brought us all to tears. The French Canadian songstress posted a video to X (formerly Twitter) yesterday morning that was so heartfelt and sincere that we couldn't help but tear up, too.

Dion is responding to a moment during the Olympic opening ceremony coverage, where Kelly Clarkson was so overcome with emotion upon seeing Dion's performance in Paris that she couldn't form full sentences. Dion's rendition of Edith Piaf's "Hymne A L'Amour" left Clarkson truly speechless. It's a breathtaking performance, and there could not have been a better closer to the Olympic opening ceremony.



She opens the video greeting the original American Idol. Dion is already getting worked up herself when she began, "Kelly, when I came back from the Olympics, I got to watch and listen to your reaction to my performance on the Eiffel Tower." "It was so sweet to hear you, your voice. Your voice was breaking and it touched me so tremendously. You were crying and then you made me start crying! What's up with all this fricking crying?" It's crazy that Dion said that, because I was thinking the exact same thing watching her video! What's up with all this fricking crying indeed. She continued, "And now I just saw you singing 'My Heart Will Go On' and I'm...crying again!" Clarkson covered Dion's classic theme from Titanic on The Kelly Clarkson Show for "Kellyoke", the hit segment where Kelly Clarkson picks a song- any song- and absolutely brings the house down with her cover of it, whatever it may be. "You were absolutely incredible, fantastic, I loved it so much" said Dion about Clarkson's cover. She ended the video saying, "I hope we can see each other in person soon, very soon. And I hope we're not going to start crying. I love you so much. Thanks." She blows Clarkson a kiss and waves good-bye as her cover of 'My Heart Will Go On' begins to play.



Clarkson has since made her own tender response. In a video posted to the Kelly Clarkson Show TikTok, Clarkson recalls her first time covering Dion 22 years ago as a contestant on the first season of American Idol. Clarkson said, "We were all very tired and sick, and I sang — that was the week that I had laryngitis — I had to sing Celine Dion's 'I Surrender All'. I bawl that night because I'm just mortified that Celine Dion is going to see this performance. I couldn't have cared less about votes at that point." Clarkson concluded, saying "I just didn't want Celine Dion to see, or hear this, because it was so bad because I was sick. And cut to 22 years later, I finally got a Celine Dion performance, and I felt like I sang it all right, you know? I didn't have laryngitis, I wasn't sick, and I got to honor someone who is such a hero to me vocally. Like, she is one of my main inspirations why I'm a singer." The caption on Clarkson's post was also incredibly touching. It read, "@celinedion you have no idea how much you even noticing my existence means to me! Thank you so much for being such an amazing example of true passion and being one of the greatest vocalists of all time that I am still, to this day, inspired by ❤️"