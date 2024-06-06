20 HILARIOUS reactions to Chloe Sevigny and Kim Kardashian's Actors on Actors interview

Indie darling and perennial It Girl Chloë Sevigny and reality star Kim Kardashian are an unusual pairing, but the two recently came together for an episode of Variety’s prestigious Actors on Actors interview series, sparking internet backlash that left us cackling.
On Wednesday, Variety published the interview and the internet immediately had THOUGHTS. Kardashian was ruthlessly mocked for not being on the same professional level as Sevigny and lacking knowledge about the movie industry.
The two women were likely paired together because they have both starred in Ryan Murphy joints. Sevigny played C.ZGuest in Feud: Capote vs. the Swansand Kitty Menendez in the upcoming Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and Kardashian played publicist Siobhan in American Horror Story: Delicate. But while Kardashian is best known for her reality TV empire, Sevigny is an Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress who starred in Boys Don’t Cry, Big Love, Party Monster, and American Psycho.
Kardashian has also worked as a voice actor in two PAW Patrol movies, so her acting credits are nothing to sneeze at.
During the pair’s Actors on Actors interview, Sevigny asked Kardashian if she’s a “cinephile,” and the 43-year-old reality star’s answer prompted the creation of a meme that already has 4.3 million views. While Sevigny gave a thoughtful response showing her deep knowledge of movies, Kardashian talked about showing Troupe Beverly Hills to her mom for the first time and how she was nostalgic for a time you could “drive down in a Rolls-Royce in Beverly Hills.” You know, relatable content. She then continued, saying, ”I love nostalgic movies. I'm a Clueless/Notebook kind of girl.”
The meme has been making the rounds on X, with one user sharing it with the caption, “I truly can't decide if the person who set this up hates Kim Kardashian or hates Chloe Sevigny because DAMN.”
Many people on social media thought that Variety made a misstep when they paired up these two stars, with one person posting a clip from the interview on X, writing, “pairing Chloe Sevigny & Kim Kardashian for Actors On Actors is like pairing Meryl Streep & Charli D'Amelio. One is about mastering the craft at levels rarely seen, one is about... clicks and views.”
Some people were defending Variety’s choice to include Kardashian, including one person who wrote, “Everyone feeling sorry for Chloë Sevigny being paired with Kim Kardashian...The reality is if Chloë were paired with another indie actor this would get virtually no views. Be honest - when was the last time we heard this much talk about Chloë? Don't say Brown Bunny.”
Other people were hilariously ruthless in coming after Kardashian, with one person posting, “Chloe Sevigny’s most difficult role yet, pretending that kim kardashian has anything of value to contribute to an intelligent conversation.”
