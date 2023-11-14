We love short shorts and we cannot lie!

Best known for starring in the Star Trek movies, Wonder Woman, and recently Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Chris Pine is now promoting his new film with Disney, Wish. Given that the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strike of 2023 has finally come to an end, actors are once again allowed to talk about and promote their projects.

And also their penchant for short, shorts — if they've recently been breaking their legs by flashing some thigh.

Pine, who had already once admitted to not wearing any underwear while filming Wonder Woman 1984, made another titillating revelation about the short shorts he’s been wearing in public as of late. “I don’t think there is anything to defend,” the actor told E! News. “It’s called short shorts, isn’t it? It’s supposed to be short.”

He added, “Corduroy short shorts. I mean, it’s a vibe. It’s the best vibe. It’s like a Tom Selleck vibe. It’s like a ‘70s surfer vibe. I prefer that.”

See on Instagram For context, Selleck played the character of Thomas Sullivan Magnum IV – who famously wore pretty short shorts – on the hit series Magnum, P.I. in the 1980s. Otherwise, the actor is best known for projects like Blue Bloods, Three Man and a Baby, and his recurring role as Dr. Richard Burke on Friends.