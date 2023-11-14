Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Chris Pine Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Viral Short Shorts

Chris Pine Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Viral Short Shorts

Chris Pine
Getty Images

The Wonder Woman actor has been breaking the internet with his selection of short shorts lately — not that we're complaining!

simbernardo

We love short shorts and we cannot lie!

Best known for starring in the Star Trek movies, Wonder Woman, and recently Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Chris Pine is now promoting his new film with Disney, Wish. Given that the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strike of 2023 has finally come to an end, actors are once again allowed to talk about and promote their projects.

And also their penchant for short, shorts — if they've recently been breaking their legs by flashing some thigh.

Pine, who had already once admitted to not wearing any underwear while filming Wonder Woman 1984, made another titillating revelation about the short shorts he’s been wearing in public as of late. “I don’t think there is anything to defend,” the actor told E! News. “It’s called short shorts, isn’t it? It’s supposed to be short.”

He added, “Corduroy short shorts. I mean, it’s a vibe. It’s the best vibe. It’s like a Tom Selleck vibe. It’s like a ‘70s surfer vibe. I prefer that.”

For context, Selleck played the character of Thomas Sullivan Magnum IV – who famously wore pretty short shorts – on the hit series Magnum, P.I. in the 1980s. Otherwise, the actor is best known for projects like Blue Bloods, Three Man and a Baby, and his recurring role as Dr. Richard Burke on Friends.

Tom Selleck in Magnum PI

Courtesy of CBS

Pine also referenced Magic Johnson while talking about his short shorts. “It’s like showtime,” he explained. “Lakers, would you rather see them with the short shorts and Magic Johnson looking like a basketball player and athlete, rather than wearing some sort of capri on the floor? No. So, I’ll be wearing the short shorts.”

As for how long he plans to keep wearing the short shorts? “Until the legs go,” Pine replied. We definitely appreciate that energy – and the view – Chris Pine!

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesMenFashionMovies
celebssexy picschris pinefashionshort shorts
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Queer CutsOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 41 Stars Came Out In 2023

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo is a South Florida-based writer who covers pop culture, Brazilian media, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Bernardo is a South Florida-based writer who covers pop culture, Brazilian media, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Read Full Bio