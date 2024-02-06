Scroll To Top
Celebrities

25 hilarious reactions to Drake's leaked NSFW video

25 hilarious reactions to Drake's leaked *ahem* NSFW video

Rapper Drake
Eugene Powers/Shutterstock

Ay papi!

Earlier today, an alleged NSFW video of rapper Drake leaked online and spread across X (formerly Twitter) like wildfire.

The video shows someone who looks like Drake sitting in bed while filming himself partaking in…a solo activity, Uproxx reports.

While people online say the person in the video looks like Drake, impersonators, deep fakes, and AI-generated videos are all possible explanations (look what happened to Taylor Swift recently), but so far, there is no evidence to support that.

Regardless of whether the, err, intimate moment caught on tape is real or fake, fans have taken to social media in droves to post their hilarious reactions to seeing the video. This is why we love the internet, ya'll have us howling.

Some are horrified they woke up to Drake’s leaked nudes, others posted gifs of baby elephants swinging their trunks around, some promised not to look at the “Drizzy Glizzy,” and others said it might be a tactic to distract from Megan Thee Stallion’s recent diss track. Stallion’s new song “Hiss” calls out Drake for using the fact that Tory Lanez shot her as a punchline in his song “Circo Loco.”

Popular streamer Adin Ross also posted a video of himself reacting to the alleged Drake video, saying, “I’m still live bro, we were just looking at this sh*t. Goddamn, you were blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed with being number one but you’re also blessed to have a f*cking missile.” He then claims that he sent his reaction to Drake who sent him a text back with a bunch of laughing emojis and then said that he's going to use Ross’ voice note as his next album intro.

See our favorite reactions to the leaked footage below!

Me trying to find out about the Drizzy Drake leak video

Logging into twitter today: Drizzy:

Speed reacts to The Drizzy Drake leak Grown men really running to their phones 😂

Me if I ever met Drake in person #Drake #drakeleaked

Pov: you go check why Drizzy Drake is trending

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

