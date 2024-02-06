25 hilarious reactions to Drake's leaked *ahem* NSFW video

Earlier today, an alleged NSFW video of rapper Drake leaked online and spread across X (formerly Twitter) like wildfire.

The video shows someone who looks like Drake sitting in bed while filming himself partaking in…a solo activity, Uproxx reports.

While people online say the person in the video looks like Drake, impersonators, deep fakes, and AI-generated videos are all possible explanations (look what happened to Taylor Swift recently), but so far, there is no evidence to support that.

Regardless of whether the, err, intimate moment caught on tape is real or fake, fans have taken to social media in droves to post their hilarious reactions to seeing the video. This is why we love the internet, ya'll have us howling.

Some are horrified they woke up to Drake’s leaked nudes, others posted gifs of baby elephants swinging their trunks around, some promised not to look at the “Drizzy Glizzy,” and others said it might be a tactic to distract from Megan Thee Stallion’s recent diss track. Stallion’s new song “Hiss” calls out Drake for using the fact that Tory Lanez shot her as a punchline in his song “Circo Loco.”

Popular streamer Adin Ross also posted a video of himself reacting to the alleged Drake video, saying, “I’m still live bro, we were just looking at this sh*t. Goddamn, you were blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed with being number one but you’re also blessed to have a f*cking missile.” He then claims that he sent his reaction to Drake who sent him a text back with a bunch of laughing emojis and then said that he's going to use Ross’ voice note as his next album intro.

See our favorite reactions to the leaked footage below!

Drake responds to Adin Ross after he left a voice message about his leaked video... 💀 pic.twitter.com/M9nH9xYzDa — Liutauras (@Liutauras_) February 6, 2024

So someone leaked drake’s Nude, I like what he’s working 🛠️ with….. pic.twitter.com/VDihWDpkdW — Usisi Nandi 🦋 (@pallnandi) February 6, 2024

when you saw “drake leaked” and its not new music pic.twitter.com/oQm49Jas6n — Taha (@tahaactually) February 6, 2024

Who got drake nudes 😂😂😂I missed it pic.twitter.com/jXonrFud1k — NIK NAK (@_its_nicnic) February 6, 2024

I will not look at the Drizzy Glizzy pic.twitter.com/vN63PPsKmb — Thomas James (@RealThomasJames) February 6, 2024

Drake “accidentally” leaking his nudes after HISS pic.twitter.com/RJvjFFnWaR — quiet artist 🇵🇸 (@MissTaylorSaid) February 6, 2024

drake coming online to see the reaction to his nudes leaking and it’s all men celebrating pic.twitter.com/X3cLJV2yCi — dij (@DijahSB) February 6, 2024

Drake nudes got leaked and all I can think about is that episode in Degrassi when he couldn’t get it up and took viagra pic.twitter.com/kVFH0MJPQi — Skyneverthelimit (@ArtofLilibeth) February 6, 2024

Seeing Drake’s nudes was NOT on my bingo card for February pic.twitter.com/hZV9VvcJtM — Lex 💋 (@Arianas__Queef) February 6, 2024

Why are Drake’s nudes the first thing I see waking up? It is Tuesday yall….. pic.twitter.com/Kd7BYrfLmF — iliana 🖤🌙 (@moonlitpisces21) February 6, 2024

Drake nudes were leaked & this is all I can think of



🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lGvOv30T0D — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) February 6, 2024

Even with Drake nudes leaking i still remain unimpressed cause why was it moving like that pic.twitter.com/3YHK5bQF8H — 12/8/23 (@Tevin_OMG) February 6, 2024

Drake’s response regarding his leaked nude 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/3md8Eej7Pa — Jane Brownie (@JaneBrownnie) February 6, 2024

just woke up to Drake's meat getting leaked pic.twitter.com/eAdwLoghmO — Venom (@WenomYB) February 6, 2024

when you saw “drake leaked” and its not new music pic.twitter.com/yppcXTI9CB — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) February 6, 2024

Me opening up Twitter thinking Drake was trending for a glock on a plane only to find out about the drizzy glizzy#Drake pic.twitter.com/FH6YPjVoVv — 👑Sɪᴅ𝕏Pʀᴀᴛɪᴋ🦁 (@SidxEditz) February 6, 2024

I’m in the back of class looking at drake nudes and nobody knows pic.twitter.com/ZWz3uDzQNW — sarieyah❔ (@riyaa_crazyy) February 6, 2024

Lemme see these alleged Drake nudes for research purposes pic.twitter.com/pF0BmV78qp — Bella Noches ♍️ (@beautynbullshit) February 6, 2024

Me trying to find out about the Drizzy Drake leak video

Logging into twitter today: Drizzy:

Speed reacts to The Drizzy Drake leak Grown men really running to their phones 😂

Me if I ever met Drake in person #Drake #drakeleaked